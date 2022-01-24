'We're not opposed to Amazon building HQ in Cape Town just not on heritage land'





Concerned citizens and traditional leaders are opposing the development of the land at the confluence of the Liesbeek River for environmental and cultural-historical reasons

Activists say the area is a flood plain and not suitable for the planned development of Amazon headquarters

They also argue that the area has sacred traditional significance for indigenous peoples of Southern Africa

The Liesbeek Action Group says the outcome of the 3-day interdict heard last week in the Western Cape High Court is expected to be heard this week

User:rotsee Wikimedia commons

On Friday the Observatory Civic Association and Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council submitted an application to the High Court to review the decision-making process behind the approval of River Club development.

As part of the process, they are seeking an urgent interdict to halt the development and await the court's decision about the fate of this important slice of land,

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nadine Dirks of the Liesbeek Action Campaign, a group of concerned citizens.

The entire point of the campaign really is to stop the redevelopment of the River Club area, and the reason for that is just an overall concern for the environment and for the repercussions of building on a flood plain. Nadine Dirks - Liesbeek Action Group

Our main takeaway and concern is that we don't want to sit in a situation that affects us negatively as a city. Nadine Dirks - Liesbeek Action Group

The Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council has expressed concerns about the development as well.

The area in Observatory is very important to indigenous people because of the significance of where the rivers meet and this was an area that indigenous people of Southern Africa would meet to celebrate the Summer Solstice every year. Nadine Dirks - Liesbeek Action Group

The area was also the site of resistance for indigenous people she adds and is part of important history.

Many battles were fought there against colonisation including the very popular 1510 defeat of the Portuguese by the indigenous people - so it is an important part of our history. Nadine Dirks - Liesbeek Action Group

She says the interdict was heard over three days last week in the Western Cape High Court.

As it is an urgent interdict the hope is that we will hear back this week but we are not sure of the exact date as the judge is still waiting for info from indigenous groups. Nadine Dirks - Liesbeek Action Group

It is more against the development of the particular land. I don't think any of us are necessarily opposed to amazon coming and building their headquarters in Cape Town. Nadine Dirks - Liesbeek Action Group

The focus is not that it is taking place but rather on where it is planned to take place, she notes.