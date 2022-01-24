'We're not opposed to Amazon building HQ in Cape Town just not on heritage land'
- Concerned citizens and traditional leaders are opposing the development of the land at the confluence of the Liesbeek River for environmental and cultural-historical reasons
- Activists say the area is a flood plain and not suitable for the planned development of Amazon headquarters
- They also argue that the area has sacred traditional significance for indigenous peoples of Southern Africa
- The Liesbeek Action Group says the outcome of the 3-day interdict heard last week in the Western Cape High Court is expected to be heard this week
On Friday the Observatory Civic Association and Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council submitted an application to the High Court to review the decision-making process behind the approval of River Club development.
RELATED: R4 billion River Club development gets go-ahead: 'Expect this to heat up more'
As part of the process, they are seeking an urgent interdict to halt the development and await the court's decision about the fate of this important slice of land,
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nadine Dirks of the Liesbeek Action Campaign, a group of concerned citizens.
The entire point of the campaign really is to stop the redevelopment of the River Club area, and the reason for that is just an overall concern for the environment and for the repercussions of building on a flood plain.Nadine Dirks - Liesbeek Action Group
Our main takeaway and concern is that we don't want to sit in a situation that affects us negatively as a city.Nadine Dirks - Liesbeek Action Group
The Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council has expressed concerns about the development as well.
The area in Observatory is very important to indigenous people because of the significance of where the rivers meet and this was an area that indigenous people of Southern Africa would meet to celebrate the Summer Solstice every year.Nadine Dirks - Liesbeek Action Group
The area was also the site of resistance for indigenous people she adds and is part of important history.
Many battles were fought there against colonisation including the very popular 1510 defeat of the Portuguese by the indigenous people - so it is an important part of our history.Nadine Dirks - Liesbeek Action Group
She says the interdict was heard over three days last week in the Western Cape High Court.
As it is an urgent interdict the hope is that we will hear back this week but we are not sure of the exact date as the judge is still waiting for info from indigenous groups.Nadine Dirks - Liesbeek Action Group
It is more against the development of the particular land. I don't think any of us are necessarily opposed to amazon coming and building their headquarters in Cape Town.Nadine Dirks - Liesbeek Action Group
The focus is not that it is taking place but rather on where it is planned to take place, she notes.
Source : User:rotsee Wikimedia commons
More from Local
Top SA scientists raise red flag over Gender Commission's vaccine 'warning'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Sahpra board chairperson Prof Helen Rees.Read More
End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts
John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology.Read More
Dining out in Khayelitsha - 'it's fast becoming a place to watch'
Eat Out and Food 24 Head of Content Tessa Purdon chats to Pippa Hudson about the latest foody news.Read More
Nersa must rethink tarrif hike model after Eskom's latest application - expert
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw.Read More
No foul play involved in Waterkloof Air Force Base fire says SANDF
Mandy Wiener speaks to Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa, spokesperson for the SANDF about Sunday's fire.Read More
Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers
Mandy Weiner speaks to News 24 journalist Jason Felix about the latest surrounding Albert Fritz' suspension.Read More
[VIDEOS & PICS] Please donate to help fire-injured Kleinmond baboons
Jenni Trethowan of Baboon Matters Trust gives an eyewitness account of fire injuries and the amazing work being done.Read More
Various banners erected on prominent Long Street building unlawful, court rules
The City of Cape Town says it welcomes the court ruling declaring the often controversial billboard signs at top of Long Street unlawful.Read More
Mom slams DBE over 'expensive' school stationary lists
Amy MacIver speaks to mom Caroline Celliers about her Change.Org petition targetting expensive school stationary lists.Read More
More from Politics
Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers
Mandy Weiner speaks to News 24 journalist Jason Felix about the latest surrounding Albert Fritz' suspension.Read More
ANC NEC and the Sisulu question: 'Ramaphosa side won the day' says analyst
Ongama Mtimka, lecturer in the dept. of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela University talks to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership'
Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.Read More
Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the Presidency.Read More
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada.Read More
Census 2022: hefty fine for those who refuse to be counted says Stats SA
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Trevor Oosterwyk Spokesperson at Stats SA.Read More
Child rapist Jeffrey Donson's loses mayorship but remains on Kannaland Council
Prof Jaap de Visser Director of the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the political process that ensued.Read More
'Boys want the world to hear exactly what transpired' - Thulsie twins' attorney
Attorney for the Thulsie twins Nadeem Mohamed explains why they have decided to allow media steaming in court.Read More
More from Business
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.Read More
Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Russell, Chairperson of SA Canegrowers.Read More
Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much...
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex.Read More
Steinhoff: 'I’m giving up hope we’ll ever see people brought to justice'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jannie Rossouw (Wits Business School) and Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose.Read More
End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts
John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology.Read More
Why should we import oil and gas for the next 30 years – when we have our own?
John Maytham interviews John Copelyn, CEO of JSE-listed investment holding company Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI).Read More
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19
Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School.Read More
Solidarity takes UFS to court over ' autocratic style' vaccine mandate
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Solidarity's labour law head Anton Van Der Bijl and USAf operations boss Dr. Linda Meyer.Read More
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show.Read More