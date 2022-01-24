Various banners erected on prominent Long Street building unlawful, court rules





A number of billboards have been unlawfully erected at the top of Cape Town's iconic Long Street

A court has ruled that the owner of 'Overbeek Signs’ must remove the ‘offending’ signage within two weeks

Image: @ewnreporter/Twitter

The City of Cape Town has won a lengthy legal battle over the large banners that have been erected at top of Long Street in the past few years.

On Friday, the Western Cape High Court declared the outdoor advertising signs and structures on the face of the Overbeek Building unlawful.

The Western Cape High Court has instructed the owner of the ‘Overbeek Signs’ to remove the ‘offending’ outdoor advertising structures and signs, at its cost, within 15 court days from service of the court’s order, failing which the Sheriff of the court is authorised to remove the structures and signs at the owner’s cost.

The City has welcomed the ruling which it says upholds the constitutionality of the municipality's Outdoor Advertising and Signage By-law.

The municipality says the signs were displayed with flagrant disregard to the City’s current Outdoor Advertising and Signage By-Law after the by-laws lapsed.

We welcome the judgment and implore the owner to comply with the ruling. It is also worth mentioning that the judgment confirms the constitutionality of the City’s Outdoor Advertising and Signage By-law. Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of CT

A number of signs and banners have been erected on the prominent Overbeek Building at the intersection of Long and Kloof Streets over the years.

In 2016, a divisive banner was erected with the words "Zuma Must Fall" amid a national campaign calling for the former president's removal from office. It was later torn down and replaced with the South African flag.

During the 2019 Rugby World Cup, a banner was put up with Springbok mantra "Stronger Together" and when the Covid-19 lockdown began in 2020, the building's signage read "Stay Home".

#ZumaMustFall poster hangs from a building at the top of Long Street in Cape Town. TH pic.twitter.com/dJRuv1GnyR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2016

#ZumaMustFall This is all that remains of the “Zuma Must Fall” billboard, torn down by ANC supporters @JustKoyana pic.twitter.com/8CpkMuhnr2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2016