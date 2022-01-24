[VIDEOS & PICS] Please donate to help fire-injured Kleinmond baboons
- Devastating fires in the Kleinmond area have resulted in a number of baboons in the local troop sustaining serious injuries in particular to hands and feet
- Baboon Matters, Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Cape Nature, the Greyton Baboon monitors and volunteers have been working tirelessly to rescue the injured baboons
The windy conditions have made it challenging to dart the injured baboons explains Jenni Trethowan of Baboon Matters Trust.
This troop is one of the last 'unmanaged' troops in the Western Cape. They are wild and not used to human interaction which is making them very difficult to dart for treatment purposes.
Little Kelly was darted and rescued yesterday and is now in the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA in Cape Town. She is doing well and the prognosis is positive.
She was very thin and dehydrated because she could not forage with her severely burnt hands and feet.Jenni Trethowan, Founder - Baboon Matters Trust
As I am talking to you right now the vet has managed to dart one of the adult females who has got badly burnt feet.Jenni Trethowan, Founder - Baboon Matters Trust
Trethowan says she and other baboon advocates continue to work for the protocols around baboon management to change and improve the process for helping those in need of veterinary care.
CLICK HERE to please donate to the veterinary and rescue costs on the Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Photographs courtesy of Cape of Good Hope SPCA and videos courtesy of Baboon Matters
More from Local
Top SA scientists raise red flag over Gender Commission's vaccine 'warning'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Sahpra board chairperson Prof Helen Rees.Read More
End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts
John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology.Read More
Dining out in Khayelitsha - 'it's fast becoming a place to watch'
Eat Out and Food 24 Head of Content Tessa Purdon chats to Pippa Hudson about the latest foody news.Read More
Nersa must rethink tarrif hike model after Eskom's latest application - expert
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw.Read More
No foul play involved in Waterkloof Air Force Base fire says SANDF
Mandy Wiener speaks to Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa, spokesperson for the SANDF about Sunday's fire.Read More
Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers
Mandy Weiner speaks to News 24 journalist Jason Felix about the latest surrounding Albert Fritz' suspension.Read More
Various banners erected on prominent Long Street building unlawful, court rules
The City of Cape Town says it welcomes the court ruling declaring the often controversial billboard signs at top of Long Street unlawful.Read More
Mom slams DBE over 'expensive' school stationary lists
Amy MacIver speaks to mom Caroline Celliers about her Change.Org petition targetting expensive school stationary lists.Read More
'We're not opposed to Amazon building HQ in Cape Town just not on heritage land'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nadine Dirks of the Liesbeek Action Campaign, a group of concerned citizens, about the court interdict.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.Read More
Online school hosts free virtual series to inspire kids about future careers
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Mark Anderson, the principal of the Koa Academy.Read More
Dining out in Khayelitsha - 'it's fast becoming a place to watch'
Eat Out and Food 24 Head of Content Tessa Purdon chats to Pippa Hudson about the latest foody news.Read More
Surviving abuse: 'I hope my story empowers others to take their own power back'
Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji tells her story of healing in the book How I Took Back My Power - she talks to Sara-Jayne KingRead More
We drive the all-new 7-seater Kia Sorento...and we love it!
Sara-Jayne King speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.Read More
[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend
If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived.Read More
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show.Read More
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future'
The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies.Read More
Minors shouldn't be taking Uber trips on their own, GM warns parents
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Uber Southern Africa General Manager, Frans Hiemstra.Read More