[VIDEOS & PICS] Please donate to help fire-injured Kleinmond baboons





Devastating fires in the Kleinmond area have resulted in a number of baboons in the local troop sustaining serious injuries in particular to hands and feet

Baboon Matters, Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Cape Nature, the Greyton Baboon monitors and volunteers have been working tirelessly to rescue the injured baboons

The windy conditions have made it challenging to dart the injured baboons explains Jenni Trethowan of Baboon Matters Trust.

This troop is one of the last 'unmanaged' troops in the Western Cape. They are wild and not used to human interaction which is making them very difficult to dart for treatment purposes.

Little Kelly was darted and rescued yesterday and is now in the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA in Cape Town. She is doing well and the prognosis is positive.

She was very thin and dehydrated because she could not forage with her severely burnt hands and feet. Jenni Trethowan, Founder - Baboon Matters Trust

As I am talking to you right now the vet has managed to dart one of the adult females who has got badly burnt feet. Jenni Trethowan, Founder - Baboon Matters Trust

Trethowan says she and other baboon advocates continue to work for the protocols around baboon management to change and improve the process for helping those in need of veterinary care.

CLICK HERE to please donate to the veterinary and rescue costs on the Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Photographs courtesy of Cape of Good Hope SPCA and videos courtesy of Baboon Matters