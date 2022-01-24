Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with the same great prizes!
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk kicks off on air next week. That means those wanting to test their general knowledge skills and enter the competition should start doing so now - via the online game here.
This year, the Junior Brain competition calls for children between 12 and 14 to enter and put their brainpower to the test - with a chance of winning R4000 weekly.
We're looking for children between the ages of 12 and 14 who have good general knowledge.John Maytham, CapeTalk Presenter
Listen below for more information...
Register here and you could be chosen to play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk, live on air, for your chance to be crowned the Brain of Capetalk and walk away with a hefty prize haul.