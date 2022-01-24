Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers
- WC Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz was suspended by Premier Alan Winde on Sunday night, in light of 'serious allegations'
- News 24 is reporting that young female staffers in the MEC's office have accused him of sexual assault
It's being reported that Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has been suspended over allegations of sexual assault made by young women who worked in his office.
On Sunday night, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's office released a statement saying Fritz had been suspended in light of “serious allegations" made pertaining to his conduct, but no further details were given.
News 24 says it's spoken to four independent sources who say Fritz is being accused of sexual assault by young female staffers.
We've spoken to a number of people who have confirmed he has assaulted young female workers in his office.Jason Felix, Journalist -News 24
He's chosen not to speak to us, as has the Premier.Jason Felix, Parliamentary Journalist -News 24
An official in Winde's office told News 24 that they would not be commenting on the specific allegations at this stage, because they believe the details would compromise the investigation into the allegations.
No word whether SAPS is involved in the investigation.Jason Felix, Parliamentary Journalist - News 24
In addition to being the MEC for Community Safety , Fritz also holds the title of DA Provincial Leader.
The DA at some point will have to respond to this...but one can expect that something like this won't go away easily and will hit the party, especially among female supporters.Jason Felix, Parliamentary Journalist - News 24
It will have huge implications for the DA...all eyes will be on them and they've started off on the wrong foot.Jason Felix, Parliamentary Journalist - News 24
RELATED:WC Premier Winde remains 'mum' on details of Albert Fritz sudden suspension
RELATED: Western Cape municipality elects convicted child rapist as Mayor
Source : @AlbertFritz_DA/Twitter
