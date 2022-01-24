Online school hosts free virtual series to inspire kids about future careers
- SA online school Koa Academy hosts a free webinar every month aimed at getting kids excited about their future career paths
- The virtual event, titled, 'The Doctor Will Explain You Now' explores a range of career options with different PhD holders
- The Koa Academy provides an IEB education for children in Grades 4 to 11 and will offer Grade 12 from next year
A new online school in South Africa is helping young children discover their passions and possible career options through a monthly virtual event that explores real-world learning.
The Koa Academy, which launched in January last year, hosts an open online event each month called 'The Doctor Will Explain You Now'.
Each month, a PhD graduate is invited to chat about their doctoral thesis in 10 minutes in a way that a 10-year-old can understand.
The event children aged between 8 and 18.
Mark Anderson, the principal of Koa Academy, says the sessions are aimed at sparking curiosity and interest in life-long education and a diverse range of future career options.
We really want life-long learners... we want to be exposing the kids to real-world learning, learning that's rooted in deeply in real-world experience.Mark Anderson, Principal - Koa Academy
We started the series with the aim of, firstly, giving our kids a connection to real-world experts and also giving them an idea that there are academic paths out there but also career paths out there that they can pursue one day which are in line with their passions and interests.Mark Anderson, Principal - Koa Academy
This month, the Koa Academy is hosting Dr. James Brown, a sports injury researcher and consultant for World Rugby.
His PhD research focused on concussions and injury prevention programmes in rugby to help make the game safer.
Dr. Brown will be a guest on 'The Doctor Will Explain You Now' on Tuesday 25 January 2022 at 8:15am until 9am.
The event is open to all children who would like to join and ask questions.
I've got a challenge on my hands in terms of making the findings interesting... Hopefully, the kids are interested!Dr James Brown, Sports injury researcher - Institute of Sport and Exercise Medicine (Stellenbosch University)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_85280575_family-sitting-on-sofa-in-open-plan-lounge-using-laptop.html
