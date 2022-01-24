Nersa must rethink tarrif hike model after Eskom's latest application - expert
- Energy analyst Mike Rossouw says Eskom's 20.5% traffic increase application is out of line
- Rossouw also argues that Nersa's tariff setting methodology is out of date and must be urgently reviewed
Energy analyst Mike Rossouw says the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) needs to change its model for determining annual electricity tariffs.
This comes after Eskom applied for a 20.5% tariff increase due to the utility's apparent shortfalls in revenue generation.
Rossouw, who's the CEO of the Independent Energy Thought Leaders, says the tariff hike application is "total nonsense".
He says Nersa needs to update the methodology it uses to determine annual electricity tariffs. "The methodology is dead, dead wrong", Rossouw tells CapeTalk.
He adds that Eskom should be implementing cost-cutting measures and focusing on building a reliable fleet of power because "we can't pay for assets that don't work".
We cannot afford those price increases in this country anymore... Eskom is completely out of line and Nersa is applying methodology that is out of date. We've got to get these things right.Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders
Firstly, the way the Eskom tariff is determined is completely out of date... The situation today demands a completely new methodology.Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders
Secondly, Eskom's plea and so on for revenue is totally ridiculous. They are looking at revenue when in fact their costs are out of control and their plants are not performing.Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders
Nersa has got to get their act together and completely revise their tariff allocation methodology... and secondly, Eskom needs to get away from revenue and start looking at availability at their plants and cutting costs.Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders
