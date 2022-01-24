No foul play involved in Waterkloof Air Force Base fire says SANDF
- The fire broke out on Sunday night at approximately 7pm and was extinguished an hour later - SANDF says an investigation is underway, but that there is no evidence of foul play
An investigation is underway into the cause of a massive fire that broke out at the Waterkloof Air Force Base over the weekend.
The South African National Defence Force says it's ruled out the possibility of foul play following a fire at the Waterklook Air Force Base on Sunday.
Teams were deployed after the blaze broke out around 19:00.
It's believed a pipe leakage at fuel storage site led to the fire which has been extinguished.
There had been some speculation that the fire formed part of a wider 'attack' on some of the country's key buildings and institutions.
SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa says that's not true.
People are creating their own narrative in terms of this fire.Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa, Spokesperson - SANDF
There is no foul play...there's no attack, none whatsoever.Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa, Spokesperson - SANDF
UCT— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) January 23, 2022
Parliament
Justice dept building in CT
Charlotte Maxeke hospital
Denel munitions factory in CT
all damaged by massive fires - arson suspected at the National Assembly and committed during July unrest
Now Waterkloof airbase in flames
This. Is. Not. Normal. https://t.co/W2W2MwxGsl
