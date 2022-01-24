Dining out in Khayelitsha - 'it's fast becoming a place to watch'





Khayelitsha is fast becoming the place to wine and dine in Cape Town with a wonderful array of popular eateries and bars

The Milk Restaurant and Bar, Ocean Canda are just two on offer says Eat Out's Tessa Purdon

We are definitely seeing that Khayelitsha is fast becoming a place to watch in terms of its restaurant offerings. Tessa Purdon, Head of Content - Eat Out and Food 24

Eat Out's Tessa Purdon chats about the up-and-coming hotspots to wine and dine in Khayelitsha outlined in their latest article.

A premium lifestyle and entertainment space that launched in 2018, a three-story venue, reinvented itself after the impact of lockdown into The Milk Restaurant Bar on the corner of Makabeni Road and, Zantsi Street in Khayelitsha.

The bottom floor is a retail space, the first floor has a restaurant and champagne bar, and the top rooftop area is a lovely lounge space. Tessa Purdon, Head of Content - Eat Out and Food 24

They offer breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Ocean Canda is another popular spot in Khayelitsha says Tessa offering one of the best hake and chips offerings in town says Tessa.

If you're looking for fresh seafood head to Ocean Canda. Tessa Purdon, Head of Content - Eat Out and Food 24

I definitely think we will start seeing more and more pop up in Khayelitsha and we are very excited about it. Tessa Purdon, Head of Content - Eat Out and Food 24

Other favourites are Kwa Ace Ekitchen and rands.