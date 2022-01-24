Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Why should we import oil and gas for the next 30 years – when we have our own?

24 January 2022 3:55 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
John Maytham
Hosken Consolidated Investments
John Copelyn
energy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
energy independence
seismic survey
oil and gas exploration
HCI

John Maytham interviews John Copelyn, CEO of JSE-listed investment holding company Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI).

  • Renewable energy must be developed as rapidly as possible – while at the same time exploring for oil and gas

  • Why would South Africa choose to rather import gas from Mozambique, its highly unstable neighbour?

  • Arguments against seismic surveys do not hold water

© arsgera/123rf.com

South Africa cannot afford the luxury of refusing to develop its valuable resources, according to John Copelyn, CEO of JSE-listed investment holding company Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI).

Protests and legal action to stop seismic surveys do not consider this, he says, and the country cannot afford to keep on importing oil and gas forever.

South Africa can save R40 billion per year while becoming energy independent.

The government will earn new taxes and huge amounts of foreign investment will enter the country, argues Copelyn.

The country must develop alternatives as fast as it can, but unnecessarily relying on oil and gas imports for the next 30 years will leave South Africans poorer than they need to be.

John Maytham interviewed Copelyn (scroll up to listen).

We are very supportive of efforts to support renewable energy development in South Africa… The question of whether to explore for oil and gas has nothing to do with being against renewable energy…

John Copelyn, CEO - Hosken Consolidated Investments

We need to get away from coal more rapidly than you can ever imagine… Where will the gas come from? … It’s essential!

John Copelyn, CEO - Hosken Consolidated Investments

These things [arguments against seismic surveys] are just poppycock! They really are!

John Copelyn, CEO - Hosken Consolidated Investments



