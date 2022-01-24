Why should we import oil and gas for the next 30 years – when we have our own?
-
Renewable energy must be developed as rapidly as possible – while at the same time exploring for oil and gas
-
Why would South Africa choose to rather import gas from Mozambique, its highly unstable neighbour?
-
Arguments against seismic surveys do not hold water
South Africa cannot afford the luxury of refusing to develop its valuable resources, according to John Copelyn, CEO of JSE-listed investment holding company Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI).
Protests and legal action to stop seismic surveys do not consider this, he says, and the country cannot afford to keep on importing oil and gas forever.
South Africa can save R40 billion per year while becoming energy independent.
The government will earn new taxes and huge amounts of foreign investment will enter the country, argues Copelyn.
The country must develop alternatives as fast as it can, but unnecessarily relying on oil and gas imports for the next 30 years will leave South Africans poorer than they need to be.
John Maytham interviewed Copelyn (scroll up to listen).
We are very supportive of efforts to support renewable energy development in South Africa… The question of whether to explore for oil and gas has nothing to do with being against renewable energy…John Copelyn, CEO - Hosken Consolidated Investments
We need to get away from coal more rapidly than you can ever imagine… Where will the gas come from? … It’s essential!John Copelyn, CEO - Hosken Consolidated Investments
These things [arguments against seismic surveys] are just poppycock! They really are!John Copelyn, CEO - Hosken Consolidated Investments
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143129732_stock-illustration-oil-market-crisis-or-growth-large-group-of-oil-barrels-3d-render-illustration.html?term=cheap%2Boil&vti=o17jlkvy0a3w3upekx-1-54
More from Business
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.Read More
Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Russell, Chairperson of SA Canegrowers.Read More
Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much...
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex.Read More
Steinhoff: 'I’m giving up hope we’ll ever see people brought to justice'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jannie Rossouw (Wits Business School) and Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose.Read More
End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts
John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology.Read More
'We're not opposed to Amazon building HQ in Cape Town just not on heritage land'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nadine Dirks of the Liesbeek Action Campaign, a group of concerned citizens, about the court interdict.Read More
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19
Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School.Read More
Solidarity takes UFS to court over ' autocratic style' vaccine mandate
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Solidarity's labour law head Anton Van Der Bijl and USAf operations boss Dr. Linda Meyer.Read More
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show.Read More
More from Opinion
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.Read More
Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much...
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex.Read More
End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts
John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology.Read More
'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership'
Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.Read More
John Maytham's Book Review: 21 January 2022
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.Read More
Have you ever wondered, what came before the Big Bang?
John Maytham speaks to Alastair Wilson, a philosopher based at Birmingham University.Read More
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19
Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School.Read More
Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show.Read More