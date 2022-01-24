Rugby world shows love to U12 player who was bashed online for being "too big"





Rugby heavyweights from around the world have come out in support of the young Welsh rugby player who was mocked online over his weight

UK father Mark Pugsley says he was forced to remove a Facebook post after someone made comments about his son's physique

Now his son Alfie is being celebrated by supporters from all over the world for his dedication to the game

Image copyright: ruslan_kokarev/123rf.com

Rugby pros, sports journalists, coaches and fans from all over the world have rallied behind a young rugby player who was mocked on social media for his weight.

On Sunday, Mark Pugsley from Oakdale, Wales tweeted about how his son was bashed on Facebook because of his physical appearance.

"Had to remove a post from Facebook as an idiot commented saying my boy is too "big" to play under 12s and isn't healthy."

"If only people knew how hard he works to get fitter and how low his confidence has been. Don't worry Alfie I'll always be your biggest fan", the proud dad continued.

Had to remove a post from Facebook as an idiot commented saying my boy is to "big" to play under 12s and isn't healthy. If only people knew how hard he works to get fitter and how low his confidence has been. Don't worry Alfie I'll always be your biggest fan. pic.twitter.com/cDkA9BQOG8 — Mark Pugsley (@Puggster) January 23, 2022

Pugsley's post has since gone viral with messages of support from rugby lovers around the world.

Big personalities such as former Springbok prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, Sharks prop Retshegofaditswe 'Ox' Nché, ex-All Black star Israel Dagg, and All Blacks legend Jerome Kaino have all encouraged young Alfie to keep at it.

Some of the messages read: "We're behind you", "What a champ, keep playing the game you love Alfie!", and "Enjoy the game and play with a smile on your face."

Alfie has even been invited to watch the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final on 18 June 2022 at the Twickenham Stadium.

Alfie … the rugby family right behind you mate. Your outside, playing the sport you love and enjoy with your mates! Keep it up buddy 👌🏻💪🏼👍🏻 https://t.co/Yv1Uamknq9 — Matt Jess (@mattjess14) January 23, 2022

Big fella you have my support. I walked this road too once upon a time when people silently bullied me about my size and questioned whether I was the correct age for my age group. Keep your head high and never let the haters get to you. The game of rugby is for all 👊🏽😉. https://t.co/abipxJHLma — Tendai Mtawarira (@Beast_TM) January 24, 2022

Hey Alfie, you keep having loads of fun & working hard mate, our beautiful game is for ALL genders, people from ALL walks of life & also ALL shapes & sizes, keep that smile on your face brother & keep up the awesome work. 👍🏽🙌🏽❤️ — Jerome Kaino (@jeromekaino) January 23, 2022

You keep playing and working hard, Alfie. You'll get your rewards. Unfortunately there are a lot of weird halfwits on Facebook, Twitter, etc, who are so insecure they need to make others feel bad in order to feel good about themselves. Ignore them and carry on. Never give up.👊🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/ywF3ogM6pH — Barry Anderson (@BarryAnderson_) January 24, 2022

Liam thanks for responding mate me and Alfie are star struck — Mark Pugsley (@Puggster) January 23, 2022

Alfie keep going my friend.The only people you need to listen to are family friends and coaches. Enjoy the game and play with a smile on your face. Stay strong. #rugbyfamily https://t.co/2VRWStRHYK — Scott Quinnell (@ScottQuinnell) January 24, 2022

Hi Alfie ! Happy to see you take part in the beautiful game of Rugby ! Keep showing up for your games and for yourself ! There are no limits to what you can or can't do ! The #OxKraal along with the thousands of responses below back you and that's the true spirit of Rugby! 🙌 https://t.co/b8gARWwL2w — Retshegofaditswe Nche (@oxnche) January 24, 2022

We are delighted that Alfie has accepted our invitation to come to the Final!! 🙌



Keep going, Alfie! We hope to see you playing in the Premiership one day 👊https://t.co/fP4fUif6l7 — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) January 24, 2022

Be proud of yourself Alfie.

Well done for working so hard 🏉👊🏼 https://t.co/lrLstDWmhO — Andrew Coombs (@Coombs_A) January 23, 2022

Top boy Alfie. Custom made for a front five spot. And if he plays prop, even better! Props are the most important people in a rugby team! 💪🏻😀🦏 He will get fitter and stronger, he will make great friends and he will enjoy playing the best sport in the world! 💪🏻🇦🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏉 https://t.co/pt772rITpZ — Christian Martin (@askomartin) January 24, 2022

You’ve another fan In all the way in New Zealand Alfie keep up the great work brother ❤️ https://t.co/9CaHPH5dhB — Israel Akuhata Dagg (@izzy_dagg) January 23, 2022