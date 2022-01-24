Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline
South Africa’s struggling sugar industry is partnering with Shoprite Group to promote the sale of locally produced sugar on its shelves.
The partnership will see the retail behemoth selling only South African sugar in its 1189 Shoprite and Checkers stores across the country.
“We hope to see more retailers and other industry stakeholders follow Shoprite’s example and commitment to helping us secure the future of the industry and its workers,” said SA Canegrowers Chairperson Andrew Russell.
The South African sugar industry directly employs about 65 000 people.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Russell (scroll up to listen).
There are significant imports… Brazil can produce significantly cheaper than the rest of the world… South African sugar is of the highest quality… We can’t compete with Brazil… They have significant government support…Andrew Russell, Chairperson - SA Canegrowers
There are over 21 000 small-scale growers… It really does matter that there is a South African sugar industry…Andrew Russell, Chairperson - SA Canegrowers
We have a very small opportunity to export sugar to preferential markets [EU]… Not nearly as significant as in the past…Andrew Russell, Chairperson - SA Canegrowers
The sugar tax had a significantly negative impact on our industry…Andrew Russell, Chairperson - SA Canegrowers
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_46802291_sugar-cane.html?vti=ncpacrpbdpc2gxlugs-1-97
More from Business
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.Read More
Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much...
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex.Read More
Steinhoff: 'I’m giving up hope we’ll ever see people brought to justice'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jannie Rossouw (Wits Business School) and Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose.Read More
End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts
John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology.Read More
Why should we import oil and gas for the next 30 years – when we have our own?
John Maytham interviews John Copelyn, CEO of JSE-listed investment holding company Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI).Read More
'We're not opposed to Amazon building HQ in Cape Town just not on heritage land'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nadine Dirks of the Liesbeek Action Campaign, a group of concerned citizens, about the court interdict.Read More
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19
Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School.Read More
Solidarity takes UFS to court over ' autocratic style' vaccine mandate
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Solidarity's labour law head Anton Van Der Bijl and USAf operations boss Dr. Linda Meyer.Read More
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show.Read More