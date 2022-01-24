Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline





South Africa’s struggling sugar industry is partnering with Shoprite Group to promote the sale of locally produced sugar on its shelves.

The partnership will see the retail behemoth selling only South African sugar in its 1189 Shoprite and Checkers stores across the country.

© meawnamcat/123rf.com

“We hope to see more retailers and other industry stakeholders follow Shoprite’s example and commitment to helping us secure the future of the industry and its workers,” said SA Canegrowers Chairperson Andrew Russell.

The South African sugar industry directly employs about 65 000 people.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Russell (scroll up to listen).

There are significant imports… Brazil can produce significantly cheaper than the rest of the world… South African sugar is of the highest quality… We can’t compete with Brazil… They have significant government support… Andrew Russell, Chairperson - SA Canegrowers

There are over 21 000 small-scale growers… It really does matter that there is a South African sugar industry… Andrew Russell, Chairperson - SA Canegrowers

We have a very small opportunity to export sugar to preferential markets [EU]… Not nearly as significant as in the past… Andrew Russell, Chairperson - SA Canegrowers