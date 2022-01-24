Top SA scientists raise red flag over Gender Commission's vaccine 'warning'





Sahpra board chair Prof Helen Rees is among the many scientific experts that have slammed the Commission for Gender Equality for its recent statement on Covid-19 jabs

The Commission has come under fire after releasing a statement that experts say could fuel vaccine hesitancy among young women

The Commission has warned against imposing mandatory Covid-19 vaccination because of the potential impact women’s reproductive health

Prof Rees says there's absolutely no evidence at all that vaccines will affect fertility

Top scientific institutions and professional medical bodies have criticised the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) for making unfounded claims about the potential danger of Covid-19 vaccines for women’s reproductive health.

The CGE issued a statement last week cautioning against mandatory vaccination due to the apparent health impact on women of reproductive age.

The commission cited a study finding that vaccines may cause a "small change to the menstrual cycle length".

Professor Helen Rees, the board chair of medicines regulator Sahpra, says the CGE's statement has the potential to cause unnecessary harm to the country's vaccination efforts.

Rees and other health experts believe that the findings of the study are not clinically significant.

She says the study only found a small change in the interval between menstrual cycles for some women who were vaccinated.

"They didn't find a change in the heaviness of the period or how long the period was", she tells CapeTalk.

Prof Rees says pregnant women who get Covid-19 are at a much greater risk of dying if they are unvaccinated compared to the "small temporary change in the menstrual cycle of some women who get vaccinated.

'We're very worried about putting out negative statements that might discourage young women from having what's potentially a life-saving vaccine", she says.

She says the CGE should have consulted with the country's medical and scientific community for advice on such matters before putting out its statetment.

Rees adds that Sahpra is conducting ongoing monitoring and surveillance of the safety and efficacy of health products including vaccines.

Many people, not just individual scientists... institutions, organisations, associations such as SASOG and SAMA are very worried that a very important and well-respected Chapter 9 institution has really delved outside its mandate when there are many, many experienced institutions and individuals in the country who would have been able to advise them and would have come to a very different conclusion. Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

There is absolutely no evidence at all that these vaccines will affect fertility. Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

In nearly all those studies, the period goes back to normal in the next cycle. Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority