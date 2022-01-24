Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much...
South Africa has a lot of infrastructure plans that fail to get off the ground, writes Intellidex Chairperson Stuart Theobald.
Despite constantly banging on the infrastructure drum, the government under President Cyril Ramaphosa is investing less and less.
The government invested R33.6 billion in the first quarter of 2018 when the President took office.
By the third quarter of 2021, government investment fell to R25.5 billion.
Investment by state-owned companies fell from R25.5 billion to R18.1 in the same period.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Theobald about the gap between infrastructure talk and reality (scroll up to listen).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63153574_large-deep-pothole-in-montreal-street-canada-.html?vti=mvlhl5dlb31kscdqq9-1-8
