Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:30
Why communities come together to fix their own infrastructure - Organizer explains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johan Grabe
Ian Millar
Today at 11:05
Liability & risk (legal ,political, social risk) when the community fixes potholes themselves
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kirstie Haslam - partner at DSC Attorneys
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Harsher discipline of boys at school linked to high dropout rate in male pupils Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rahima Essop of the Zero Dropout Campaign about high school dropouts rates among boy learners. 25 January 2022 9:30 AM
Fritz sex assault claims: 'emphasis and empathy should be with alleged victims' Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the DA's latest crisis. 25 January 2022 9:02 AM
Top SA scientists raise red flag over Gender Commission's vaccine 'warning' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Sahpra board chairperson Prof Helen Rees. 24 January 2022 7:43 PM
View all Local
Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers Mandy Weiner speaks to News 24 journalist Jason Felix about the latest surrounding Albert Fritz' suspension. 24 January 2022 12:32 PM
'We're not opposed to Amazon building HQ in Cape Town just not on heritage land' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nadine Dirks of the Liesbeek Action Campaign, a group of concerned citizens, about the court interdict. 24 January 2022 11:26 AM
ANC NEC and the Sisulu question: 'Ramaphosa side won the day' says analyst Ongama Mtimka, lecturer in the dept. of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela University talks to Refilwe Moloto. 24 January 2022 7:44 AM
View all Politics
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group. 24 January 2022 7:42 PM
Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Russell, Chairperson of SA Canegrowers. 24 January 2022 7:29 PM
Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much... The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex. 24 January 2022 6:58 PM
View all Business
Two new V&A Waterfront restaurants a cut above the rest, says La Colombe boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Scot Kirton, the chef proprietor of the La Colombe Group. 25 January 2022 9:52 AM
Online school hosts free virtual series to inspire kids about future careers CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Mark Anderson, the principal of the Koa Academy. 24 January 2022 2:46 PM
Dining out in Khayelitsha - 'it's fast becoming a place to watch' Eat Out and Food 24 Head of Content Tessa Purdon chats to Pippa Hudson about the latest foody news. 24 January 2022 2:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with the same great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 24 January 2022 9:20 PM
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Back in business: World's most remote museum reopens to visitors Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 25 January 2022 8:51 AM
Rugby world shows love to U12 player who was bashed online for being "too big" A number of big names on the international rugby scene have jumped to the defence of a young rugby player who was told he is "too... 24 January 2022 4:24 PM
Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 24 January 2022 8:39 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology. 24 January 2022 5:22 PM
Why should we import oil and gas for the next 30 years – when we have our own? John Maytham interviews John Copelyn, CEO of JSE-listed investment holding company Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI). 24 January 2022 3:55 PM
'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership' Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 23 January 2022 2:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Fritz sex assault claims: 'emphasis and empathy should be with alleged victims'

25 January 2022 9:02 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Western Cape
Albert Fritz
DA
sexual assault claims

Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the DA's latest crisis.
  • Prof Erwin Schwells analyses the current allegations of sexual abuse by Albert Fritz who has stepped down amid the claims
  • Schewells says the empathy and focus should be on the alleged victims of sexual abuse
MEC Albert Fritz. Picture: EWN.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has stepped down amid sex assault claims.

On Monday night Premier Alan Winde replaced Fritz with Anroux Marais.

He also said the confidentiality and privacy of the complainants are being respected, hence his reluctance to provide more details.

Fritz is also the DA's acting party leader in the Western Cape.

His stepping down comes after previous leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigned as a MEC and provincial leader after being exposed for lying about his academic qualifications.

So how will this impact this party?

Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the Democratic Alliance's latest crisis as Western Cape party leader

RELATED: Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers

Schwella says until the allegations are proved to be true it needs to be handled with care.

It is necessary to deal with this with a lot of pathos and empathy and however make sure that justice gets priority.

Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation - Hugenote College

What is the status of the investigation regarding the cases of alleged sexual assault?

He says the proper due process has to be undertaken on a number of levels.

There are different transgressions. there could be issues here that are actually criminal either in terms of the common law or our statutory law. There are also issues around party discipline if political parties are involved. There are issues around government discipline where there are many codes of conduct related to these matters.

Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation - Hugenote College

The emphasis and empathy should be with those people who are allegedly the victims.

Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation - Hugenote College

A number of processes are underway he says.

We see the impact of that by means of a number of roleplayers who are visible, in this case, the premier, the accused, and the people we do not see, and who would prefer not to be seen, the victims.

Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation - Hugenote College

My view on this is that whatever gets done should be very, very concerned about the further traumatisation of alleged victims in these types of cases.

Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation - Hugenote College

Allegations have emerged that four staff members in the department groomed women for Fritz, including interns and young women in small town in the Western Cape.

It fills one with profound sadness...about people who are meant to have integrity...if these allegations are true - and it seems as if there are patterns and there is already emerging corroboration for some of these allegations. Obviously, we need to wait for the final results of the proper investigation and due process.

Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation - Hugenote College

Schwella believes such behaviour can often be found in seats of power.

Why does this happen when people have all the privileges that they have? Where is the moral fibre?

Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation - Hugenote College

It often gets swept under the carpet he adds.

At least here...the victims had the resilience to say we are not going to tolerate this.

Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation - Hugenote College

All




25 January 2022 9:02 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Western Cape
Albert Fritz
DA
sexual assault claims

More from Local

Harsher discipline of boys at school linked to high dropout rate in male pupils

25 January 2022 9:30 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rahima Essop of the Zero Dropout Campaign about high school dropouts rates among boy learners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top SA scientists raise red flag over Gender Commission's vaccine 'warning'

24 January 2022 7:43 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Sahpra board chairperson Prof Helen Rees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts

24 January 2022 5:22 PM

John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dining out in Khayelitsha - 'it's fast becoming a place to watch'

24 January 2022 2:21 PM

Eat Out and Food 24 Head of Content Tessa Purdon chats to Pippa Hudson about the latest foody news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nersa must rethink tarrif hike model after Eskom's latest application - expert

24 January 2022 1:46 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No foul play involved in Waterkloof Air Force Base fire says SANDF

24 January 2022 1:06 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa, spokesperson for the SANDF about Sunday's fire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers

24 January 2022 12:32 PM

Mandy Weiner speaks to News 24 journalist Jason Felix about the latest surrounding Albert Fritz' suspension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS & PICS] Please donate to help fire-injured Kleinmond baboons

24 January 2022 11:56 AM

Jenni Trethowan of Baboon Matters Trust gives an eyewitness account of fire injuries and the amazing work being done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Various banners erected on prominent Long Street building unlawful, court rules

24 January 2022 11:39 AM

The City of Cape Town says it welcomes the court ruling declaring the often controversial billboard signs at top of Long Street unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mom slams DBE over 'expensive' school stationary lists

24 January 2022 11:30 AM

Amy MacIver speaks to mom Caroline Celliers about her Change.Org petition targetting expensive school stationary lists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers

24 January 2022 12:32 PM

Mandy Weiner speaks to News 24 journalist Jason Felix about the latest surrounding Albert Fritz' suspension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We're not opposed to Amazon building HQ in Cape Town just not on heritage land'

24 January 2022 11:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nadine Dirks of the Liesbeek Action Campaign, a group of concerned citizens, about the court interdict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC NEC and the Sisulu question: 'Ramaphosa side won the day' says analyst

24 January 2022 7:44 AM

Ongama Mtimka, lecturer in the dept. of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela University talks to Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership'

23 January 2022 2:18 PM

Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move'

21 January 2022 12:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa

20 January 2022 7:33 PM

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the Presidency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule

20 January 2022 2:27 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Census 2022: hefty fine for those who refuse to be counted says Stats SA

20 January 2022 12:08 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Trevor Oosterwyk Spokesperson at Stats SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Child rapist Jeffrey Donson's loses mayorship but remains on Kannaland Council

20 January 2022 9:53 AM

Prof Jaap de Visser Director of the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the political process that ensued.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Boys want the world to hear exactly what transpired' - Thulsie twins' attorney

20 January 2022 8:54 AM

Attorney for the Thulsie twins Nadeem Mohamed explains why they have decided to allow media steaming in court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline

Business

Steinhoff: 'I’m giving up hope we’ll ever see people brought to justice'

Business

Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Court hears Tshegofatso Pule got phone threats, 'job' call in days before murder

25 January 2022 9:58 AM

WATCH LIVE: Statistician-General outlines state of readiness for Census 2022

25 January 2022 9:03 AM

CGE's comments on mandatory vaccinations irresponsible - Sasog

25 January 2022 8:55 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA