Two new V&A Waterfront restaurants a cut above the rest, says La Colombe boss
- The La Colombe Group, headed by Scot Kirton, has opened two new restaurants at the V&A Waterfront
- The Waterside Restaurant and PIER are located in the Pierhead building
- Kirton says the two new establishments offer a sophisticated dining experience that wasn't previously available at the Waterfront
Renowned Cape Town restaurateur, Scot Kirton, says the two new restaurants which opened at the V&A Waterfront this summer have been well-received by both locals and tourists.
Kirton, the chef proprietor of the La Colombe Group, says he took a gamble when he decided to open the two new establishments despite the difficulties faced by the hospitality sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Waterside Restaurant and PIER opened their doors in December as part of the La Colombe Group's latest offerings.
Situated in the V&A Waterfront's Pierhead Building, patrons will find PIER Restaurant on the first floor, and The Waterside Restaurant on the ground floor, with each offering a different dining experience.
While the PIER Restaurant offers a more intimate, multi-course fine-dining experience, the Waterside Restaurant has a sophisticated yet casual menu that guests can enjoy both indoors, and on the outdoor deck.
Kirton says he's confident that both establishments will be a great success because they bring a high-end dining experience to the V&A Waterfront, which attracts hundreds of tourists daily.
He says Waterside Restaurant and PIER bring a high quality that wasn't previously available for patrons at the Waterfront.
"I saw it as a gap in the market where we could potentially do something special and take advantage of that situation. It's been going well so far and we're quite confident that it's going to be a great success", Kirton tells CapeTalk.
It was an easy decision, I don't regret it for a second. Everything is going really well at the moment. It's been very well received.Scot Kirton, Chef proprietor - La Colombe Group
People were a bit surprised when we decided to go with this venture. It was quite a risky move under the circumstances with what has been going on in the hospitality industry but we were up for the challenge.Scot Kirton, Chef proprietor - La Colombe Group
We had to do something that would do our brand justice. The Waterfront is one of the most visited destinations in South Africa, with the amount of people getting on and off the yachts, on sunset cruises... in my opinion there was nothing or very little around the Waterfront of a high standard.Scot Kirton, Chef proprietor - La Colombe Group
At the moment about 25% of our guests at all the restaurants are foreigners at the moment, which is a big improvement from last year. Things are looking positive, we've just got to keep improving.Scot Kirton, Chef proprietor - La Colombe Group
