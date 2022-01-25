Back in business: World's most remote museum reopens to visitors





- Every weekday morning, UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist joins Refilwe Moloto on Breakfast with Refilwe to unpack the stories making headline around the globe

Tourism is undoubtedly one of the sectors hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Economies, livelihoods, public services, and opportunities have been impacted on all continents.

But finally, there's a sign that things could be looking up.

The world's most remote museum has reopened to visitors,

The museum is located in Grytviken, a former whaling station on the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia, and is known as 'the museum at the end of the world'.

It's basically in the middle of nowhere! Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The museum is all about boats and polar explorations and whaling. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Pre-Covid, visitors to the island numbered around 10 000 per summer season, mostly cruise ship passengers who wanted to visit the museum.

Three staff have now journeyed back to the museum...but Grytviken is basically a ghost town, there's no population, just workers who visit. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The museum is managed and operated by the charity South Georgia Heritage Trust (SGHT) which is based in Dundee, Scotland and most of the staff are from the UK.

https://t.co/upGJ4nA5mP Highlight: South Georgia Museum by Donna Heiderstadt https://t.co/pLk7PeJnTl via @AFARMedia



Arguably one of the most remote museums in the world, but worth visiting if for nothing else, the scenery & of course the penguins. — Peter (@Peter87214766) January 24, 2022

The crew of the Nordic Prince have time to visit the fantastic South Georgia Museum at Grytviken. pic.twitter.com/4xrXlfwyTH — Argos Froyanes (@argosfroyanes) April 29, 2019

RELATED: Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane