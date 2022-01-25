Back in business: World's most remote museum reopens to visitors

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:30
Why communities come together to fix their own infrastructure - Organizer explains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johan Grabe
Ian Millar
Today at 11:05
Liability & risk (legal ,political, social risk) when the community fixes potholes themselves
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kirstie Haslam - partner at DSC Attorneys
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Harsher discipline of boys at school linked to high dropout rate in male pupils Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rahima Essop of the Zero Dropout Campaign about high school dropouts rates among boy learners. 25 January 2022 9:30 AM
Fritz sex assault claims: 'emphasis and empathy should be with alleged victims' Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the DA's latest crisis. 25 January 2022 9:02 AM
Top SA scientists raise red flag over Gender Commission's vaccine 'warning' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Sahpra board chairperson Prof Helen Rees. 24 January 2022 7:43 PM
View all Local
Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers Mandy Weiner speaks to News 24 journalist Jason Felix about the latest surrounding Albert Fritz' suspension. 24 January 2022 12:32 PM
'We're not opposed to Amazon building HQ in Cape Town just not on heritage land' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nadine Dirks of the Liesbeek Action Campaign, a group of concerned citizens, about the court interdict. 24 January 2022 11:26 AM
ANC NEC and the Sisulu question: 'Ramaphosa side won the day' says analyst Ongama Mtimka, lecturer in the dept. of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela University talks to Refilwe Moloto. 24 January 2022 7:44 AM
View all Politics
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group. 24 January 2022 7:42 PM
Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Russell, Chairperson of SA Canegrowers. 24 January 2022 7:29 PM
Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much... The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex. 24 January 2022 6:58 PM
View all Business
Two new V&A Waterfront restaurants a cut above the rest, says La Colombe boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Scot Kirton, the chef proprietor of the La Colombe Group. 25 January 2022 9:52 AM
Online school hosts free virtual series to inspire kids about future careers CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Mark Anderson, the principal of the Koa Academy. 24 January 2022 2:46 PM
Dining out in Khayelitsha - 'it's fast becoming a place to watch' Eat Out and Food 24 Head of Content Tessa Purdon chats to Pippa Hudson about the latest foody news. 24 January 2022 2:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with the same great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 24 January 2022 9:20 PM
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Back in business: World's most remote museum reopens to visitors Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 25 January 2022 8:51 AM
Rugby world shows love to U12 player who was bashed online for being "too big" A number of big names on the international rugby scene have jumped to the defence of a young rugby player who was told he is "too... 24 January 2022 4:24 PM
Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 24 January 2022 8:39 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology. 24 January 2022 5:22 PM
Why should we import oil and gas for the next 30 years – when we have our own? John Maytham interviews John Copelyn, CEO of JSE-listed investment holding company Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI). 24 January 2022 3:55 PM
'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership' Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 23 January 2022 2:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Back in business: World's most remote museum reopens to visitors

25 January 2022 8:51 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Tourism
South Georgia Museum
Grytviken
Covid pandemic

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

- Every weekday morning, UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist joins Refilwe Moloto on Breakfast with Refilwe to unpack the stories making headline around the globe

Tourism is undoubtedly one of the sectors hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Economies, livelihoods, public services, and opportunities have been impacted on all continents.

But finally, there's a sign that things could be looking up.

The world's most remote museum has reopened to visitors,

The museum is located in Grytviken, a former whaling station on the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia, and is known as 'the museum at the end of the world'.

It's basically in the middle of nowhere!

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The museum is all about boats and polar explorations and whaling.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Pre-Covid, visitors to the island numbered around 10 000 per summer season, mostly cruise ship passengers who wanted to visit the museum.

Three staff have now journeyed back to the museum...but Grytviken is basically a ghost town, there's no population, just workers who visit.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The museum is managed and operated by the charity South Georgia Heritage Trust (SGHT) which is based in Dundee, Scotland and most of the staff are from the UK.

RELATED: Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane




25 January 2022 8:51 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Tourism
South Georgia Museum
Grytviken
Covid pandemic

More from World

Rugby world shows love to U12 player who was bashed online for being "too big"

24 January 2022 4:24 PM

A number of big names on the international rugby scene have jumped to the defence of a young rugby player who was told he is "too big” on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane

24 January 2022 8:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Zealand PM cancels own wedding after announcing stricter Covid rules

23 January 2022 3:41 PM

'Such is life' said NZ PM Jacinda Ardern. Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022

20 January 2022 7:41 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Global health report reveals millions are dying from drug-resistant infections

20 January 2022 5:20 PM

John Maytham speaks to Dr. Benn Sartorius, a senior geospatial infectious disease modeller and global health epidemiologist at Oxford University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use

20 January 2022 1:45 PM

Possession of dagga is currently punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What caused Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai to erupt? We ask an expert

19 January 2022 1:44 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Prof Raymond Cas, professor of volcanology about the Tonga underwater volcano.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cop reveals bizarre info on Prince Andrew’s outbursts over his teddy bears

19 January 2022 10:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA author teams up with DC Comics after landing gig with Marvel last year

18 January 2022 12:50 PM

Award-winning South African novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo is one of the contributors to DC's Batman: Urban Legends #11!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bald man decapitated in Mozambique over belief head contained gold

18 January 2022 11:56 AM

Amy MacIver speaks to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about stories making headlines across the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline

Business

Steinhoff: 'I’m giving up hope we’ll ever see people brought to justice'

Business

Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Court hears Tshegofatso Pule got phone threats, 'job' call in days before murder

25 January 2022 9:58 AM

WATCH LIVE: Statistician-General outlines state of readiness for Census 2022

25 January 2022 9:03 AM

CGE's comments on mandatory vaccinations irresponsible - Sasog

25 January 2022 8:55 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA