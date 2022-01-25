Harsher discipline of boys at school linked to high dropout rate in male pupils





- Nearly 80 000 more girls than boys enrolled for the 2021 matric exams, continuing a trend seen over the past decade

- Research suggested boys repeat grades at a rate of 50% more than girls, especially in under-resourced schools

While the achievements of female pupils from the class of 2021 are being widely celebrated in light of the recent matric results, there are also concerns more attention needs to be given to their male counterparts.

Nearly 80 000 more girls than boys enrolled for the 2021 matric exams, continuing a trend seen in South Africa over the last ten years.

The Zero Drop-Out Campaign's Rahima Essop says relative to girls, boys are underperforming across all grades and are more likely to drop out of school before completing matric.

Over the last ten years, young men have constituted a declining proportion of those writing matric. Rahima Essop, Head of Communications and Advocacy - Zero Dropout Campaign

It means that policy and programming may be overlooking the vulnerability of boy learners. Rahima Essop, Head of Communications and Advocacy - Zero Dropout Campaign

Research shows that boys also have a repetition rate that is larger than that of girls, says Essop.

It's 50 percent larger than that of girls, particularly in under-resourced schools. Rahima Essop, Head of Communications and Advocacy - Zero Dropout Campaign

Essop says there are a number of reasons why the stats around boy learners present as they do.

Gender stereotypes attached to boys could be a factor, she says.

Because of gender stereotypes of boys being delinquents and troublemakers, boys are more likely to be patrolled and punished by school staff and punishment can include keeping boys away from the classroom. Rahima Essop, Head of Communications and Advocacy - Zero Dropout Campaign

Gender disciplinary procedures may be contributing to boys falling behind in their school work and we know that falling behind and grade repetition are strong predictions of dropouts in high school. Rahima Essop, Head of Communications and Advocacy - Zero Dropout Campaign

