Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:30
Why communities come together to fix their own infrastructure - Organizer explains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johan Grabe
Ian Millar
Today at 11:05
Liability & risk (legal ,political, social risk) when the community fixes potholes themselves
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kirstie Haslam - partner at DSC Attorneys
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Harsher discipline of boys at school linked to high dropout rate in male pupils Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rahima Essop of the Zero Dropout Campaign about high school dropouts rates among boy learners. 25 January 2022 9:30 AM
Fritz sex assault claims: 'emphasis and empathy should be with alleged victims' Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the DA's latest crisis. 25 January 2022 9:02 AM
Top SA scientists raise red flag over Gender Commission's vaccine 'warning' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Sahpra board chairperson Prof Helen Rees. 24 January 2022 7:43 PM
View all Local
Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers Mandy Weiner speaks to News 24 journalist Jason Felix about the latest surrounding Albert Fritz' suspension. 24 January 2022 12:32 PM
'We're not opposed to Amazon building HQ in Cape Town just not on heritage land' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nadine Dirks of the Liesbeek Action Campaign, a group of concerned citizens, about the court interdict. 24 January 2022 11:26 AM
ANC NEC and the Sisulu question: 'Ramaphosa side won the day' says analyst Ongama Mtimka, lecturer in the dept. of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela University talks to Refilwe Moloto. 24 January 2022 7:44 AM
View all Politics
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group. 24 January 2022 7:42 PM
Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Russell, Chairperson of SA Canegrowers. 24 January 2022 7:29 PM
Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much... The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex. 24 January 2022 6:58 PM
View all Business
Two new V&A Waterfront restaurants a cut above the rest, says La Colombe boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Scot Kirton, the chef proprietor of the La Colombe Group. 25 January 2022 9:52 AM
Online school hosts free virtual series to inspire kids about future careers CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Mark Anderson, the principal of the Koa Academy. 24 January 2022 2:46 PM
Dining out in Khayelitsha - 'it's fast becoming a place to watch' Eat Out and Food 24 Head of Content Tessa Purdon chats to Pippa Hudson about the latest foody news. 24 January 2022 2:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with the same great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 24 January 2022 9:20 PM
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Back in business: World's most remote museum reopens to visitors Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 25 January 2022 8:51 AM
Rugby world shows love to U12 player who was bashed online for being "too big" A number of big names on the international rugby scene have jumped to the defence of a young rugby player who was told he is "too... 24 January 2022 4:24 PM
Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 24 January 2022 8:39 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology. 24 January 2022 5:22 PM
Why should we import oil and gas for the next 30 years – when we have our own? John Maytham interviews John Copelyn, CEO of JSE-listed investment holding company Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI). 24 January 2022 3:55 PM
'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership' Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 23 January 2022 2:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Harsher discipline of boys at school linked to high dropout rate in male pupils

25 January 2022 9:30 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Education
Matric
School dropout rates on the increase
boy child
dropout rate

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rahima Essop of the Zero Dropout Campaign about high school dropouts rates among boy learners.

- Nearly 80 000 more girls than boys enrolled for the 2021 matric exams, continuing a trend seen over the past decade

- Research suggested boys repeat grades at a rate of 50% more than girls, especially in under-resourced schools

© Cathy Yeulet/123rf.com

While the achievements of female pupils from the class of 2021 are being widely celebrated in light of the recent matric results, there are also concerns more attention needs to be given to their male counterparts.

Nearly 80 000 more girls than boys enrolled for the 2021 matric exams, continuing a trend seen in South Africa over the last ten years.

The Zero Drop-Out Campaign's Rahima Essop says relative to girls, boys are underperforming across all grades and are more likely to drop out of school before completing matric.

Over the last ten years, young men have constituted a declining proportion of those writing matric.

Rahima Essop, Head of Communications and Advocacy - Zero Dropout Campaign

It means that policy and programming may be overlooking the vulnerability of boy learners.

Rahima Essop, Head of Communications and Advocacy - Zero Dropout Campaign

Research shows that boys also have a repetition rate that is larger than that of girls, says Essop.

It's 50 percent larger than that of girls, particularly in under-resourced schools.

Rahima Essop, Head of Communications and Advocacy - Zero Dropout Campaign

Essop says there are a number of reasons why the stats around boy learners present as they do.

Gender stereotypes attached to boys could be a factor, she says.

Because of gender stereotypes of boys being delinquents and troublemakers, boys are more likely to be patrolled and punished by school staff and punishment can include keeping boys away from the classroom.

Rahima Essop, Head of Communications and Advocacy - Zero Dropout Campaign

Gender disciplinary procedures may be contributing to boys falling behind in their school work and we know that falling behind and grade repetition are strong predictions of dropouts in high school.

Rahima Essop, Head of Communications and Advocacy - Zero Dropout Campaign

RELATED:'Publishing of matric pass rates in the public interest, not individual results'




25 January 2022 9:30 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Education
Matric
School dropout rates on the increase
boy child
dropout rate

More from Local

Fritz sex assault claims: 'emphasis and empathy should be with alleged victims'

25 January 2022 9:02 AM

Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the DA's latest crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top SA scientists raise red flag over Gender Commission's vaccine 'warning'

24 January 2022 7:43 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Sahpra board chairperson Prof Helen Rees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts

24 January 2022 5:22 PM

John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dining out in Khayelitsha - 'it's fast becoming a place to watch'

24 January 2022 2:21 PM

Eat Out and Food 24 Head of Content Tessa Purdon chats to Pippa Hudson about the latest foody news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nersa must rethink tarrif hike model after Eskom's latest application - expert

24 January 2022 1:46 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No foul play involved in Waterkloof Air Force Base fire says SANDF

24 January 2022 1:06 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa, spokesperson for the SANDF about Sunday's fire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers

24 January 2022 12:32 PM

Mandy Weiner speaks to News 24 journalist Jason Felix about the latest surrounding Albert Fritz' suspension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS & PICS] Please donate to help fire-injured Kleinmond baboons

24 January 2022 11:56 AM

Jenni Trethowan of Baboon Matters Trust gives an eyewitness account of fire injuries and the amazing work being done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Various banners erected on prominent Long Street building unlawful, court rules

24 January 2022 11:39 AM

The City of Cape Town says it welcomes the court ruling declaring the often controversial billboard signs at top of Long Street unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mom slams DBE over 'expensive' school stationary lists

24 January 2022 11:30 AM

Amy MacIver speaks to mom Caroline Celliers about her Change.Org petition targetting expensive school stationary lists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline

Business

Steinhoff: 'I’m giving up hope we’ll ever see people brought to justice'

Business

Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Court hears Tshegofatso Pule got phone threats, 'job' call in days before murder

25 January 2022 9:58 AM

WATCH LIVE: Statistician-General outlines state of readiness for Census 2022

25 January 2022 9:03 AM

CGE's comments on mandatory vaccinations irresponsible - Sasog

25 January 2022 8:55 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA