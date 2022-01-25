Claims WC govt and DA knew about Fritz sex allegations as early as last year
- Albert Fritz has stepped down in light of the sexual assault allegations being made against him
- On Monday night Premier Alan Winde replaced Fritz with Anroux Marais who will take over as Community Safety MEC
As more details emerge surrounding the Albert Fritz sex allegations scandal, the Democratic Alliance says it's waiting for the outcome of an investigation into the accusations before taking any action.
Fritz was suspended as Community Safety MEC by Premier Alan Winde on Sunday night and stepped down from his role as DA Provincial Leader on Monday.
The DA's chairperson Jaco Londt says the party was made aware of the allegations on Sunday, however, a News24 report claims there were senior members of the provincial government and the DA who were aware of the allegations last year.
I cannot speak for government, but there was at least one senior politician in the province, approached by the complainant, and he advised the complainant on the necessary steps and channels to follow.Jaco Londt, Chairperson - DA Western Cape
It's a balancing act to manage these sensitive matters, but as soon as we get an affadavit or supporting evidence we act very swiftly.Jaco Londt, Chairperson - DA Western Cape
Londt says each case must be judged on its 'merits' and adds that the findings of the current investigation into the allegation will determine the party's 'next steps forward'.
I had a conversation with Mr Fritz on Monday morning and in that conversation, he requested that he be relieved of his duties as leader for the time being.Jaco Londt, Chairperson - DA Western Cape
These are very serious allegations.Jaco Londt, Chairperson - DA Western Cape
The DA has confirmed that deputy leader Tertuis Simmers will step in as acting leader for the time being, while Anroux Marais has been appointed acting Community Safety MEC.
RELATED: Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers
RELATED:Fritz sex assault claims: 'emphasis and empathy should be with alleged victims'
