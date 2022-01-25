Here's how Liesbeek River floodplain will impact Amazon HQ development
- The area for the planned Amazon headquarters is a floodplain so it will flood, says Dr Winter
- Secondly it is hard to model as the catchment area is always changing, he adds
- Thirdly he says, the impact of climate change and rising sea-levels makes it very hard to predict the impact on the floodplain
RELATED: 'We're not opposed to Amazon building HQ in Cape Town just not on heritage land'
Winter outlines three concerns about developments on the floodplain.
The obvious concern is that it does flood - and the development is taking place in a flood plain which is within the 1 in 20 flood line. What that means is a 5% chance of it flooding regularly in that area. It is not once every 20 years but a 5% chance of that happening.Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - UCT
The difficulty is trying to model this effectively because it is in an urban catchment he says.
Secondly, the ability to be able to model in a catchment area where the catchment, where the catchment is changing all the time, and there are new development occurring in the upper reaches of the Liesbeek River which will also impact on the flow of water through the river and ultimately on the ability to be able to predict that flood.Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - UCT
Lastly is the concern that climate change is on us and we are expecting between 2050 and 2080 a sea-level rise of about 55 centimeters and it is very hard to be able to factor what will happen in the Liesbeek River and how that rising sea-level is going to effect the flooding.Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - UCT
Source : Wikimedia Commons - User:rotsee
