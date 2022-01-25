Hellish weekend weather 'definitely a symptom of climate change'





Globally, temperatures are on a relentless upward trend – caused by our suicidal consumption of fossil fuels

The past weekend saw all-time heat records smashed. In Robertson, by almost three degrees Celsius

Agriculture will struggle to adapt if the past weekend’s weather occurs more frequently

The Western Cape recorded extremely high temperatures this past weekend and, although not common, it does occasionally happen.

Having said that; we do seem to be getting more extreme events of this nature (droughts, floods, etc.).

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Peter Johnston of UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group (scroll up to listen).

She asked him if the past weekend’s hell-spell was as out of the ordinary as it felt, and if we can expect more such days.

Did you know?

Last year was, globally, the fifth hottest since records began in the mid-1800s, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S)

The last seven years have been the seven hottest since records began

The Earth has now, on average, warmed by 1.1 to 1.2 degrees Celsius above levels measured between 1850 and 1900

The record-breaking heat of the past weekend was despite the cooling effect of the La Nina weather phenomenon

“We don’t sleep, we climatologists,” said Johnson. “The long-term trend is just onward and upward all the time. Our lives are going to be very difficult unless we can adapt, which I very much doubt we can.”

It’s quite clear that the planet is in a fever state right now. It has an elevated temperature everywhere… We just see temperatures going up and up and up… Dr Peter Johnston, Climate Systems Analysis Group - University of Cape Town

The record in Robertson over the weekend was broken by 2.8 degrees… This is definitely a symptom of climate change… Dr Peter Johnston, Climate Systems Analysis Group - University of Cape Town

We’ve had two normal years of rainfall… The vegetation is OK… But when it comes to agriculture… you’re going to experience many crop failures… Dr Peter Johnston, Climate Systems Analysis Group - University of Cape Town