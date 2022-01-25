Hellish weekend weather 'definitely a symptom of climate change'
-
Globally, temperatures are on a relentless upward trend – caused by our suicidal consumption of fossil fuels
-
The past weekend saw all-time heat records smashed. In Robertson, by almost three degrees Celsius
-
Agriculture will struggle to adapt if the past weekend’s weather occurs more frequently
RELATED: 2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina
The Western Cape recorded extremely high temperatures this past weekend and, although not common, it does occasionally happen.
Having said that; we do seem to be getting more extreme events of this nature (droughts, floods, etc.).
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Peter Johnston of UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group (scroll up to listen).
She asked him if the past weekend’s hell-spell was as out of the ordinary as it felt, and if we can expect more such days.
Did you know?
-
Last year was, globally, the fifth hottest since records began in the mid-1800s, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S)
-
The last seven years have been the seven hottest since records began
-
The Earth has now, on average, warmed by 1.1 to 1.2 degrees Celsius above levels measured between 1850 and 1900
-
The record-breaking heat of the past weekend was despite the cooling effect of the La Nina weather phenomenon
“We don’t sleep, we climatologists,” said Johnson. “The long-term trend is just onward and upward all the time. Our lives are going to be very difficult unless we can adapt, which I very much doubt we can.”
It’s quite clear that the planet is in a fever state right now. It has an elevated temperature everywhere… We just see temperatures going up and up and up…Dr Peter Johnston, Climate Systems Analysis Group - University of Cape Town
The record in Robertson over the weekend was broken by 2.8 degrees… This is definitely a symptom of climate change…Dr Peter Johnston, Climate Systems Analysis Group - University of Cape Town
We’ve had two normal years of rainfall… The vegetation is OK… But when it comes to agriculture… you’re going to experience many crop failures…Dr Peter Johnston, Climate Systems Analysis Group - University of Cape Town
Fossil fuels… are causing climate change… We need good leaders! It’s our own fault if we keep voting for them…Dr Peter Johnston, Climate Systems Analysis Group - University of Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_27470457_dinosaur-skeleton-and-the-oil-station-in-the-desert-.html?vti=licjc4vxu4u4blmqjy-1-81
More from Local
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022
Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more.Read More
Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz
News24 reporter Jason Felix describes the allegations against W Cape gove's Albert fritz and staff to Mandy WienerRead More
South Africa is world’s 70th most corrupt country - Transparency International
Mandy Wiener interviews Karam Singh of Corruption Watch.Read More
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon
CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital.Read More
Claims WC govt and DA knew about Fritz sex allegations as early as last year
Lester Kiewit speaks to DA chairperson Jaco Londt about the sex allegations being leveled at former WC DA leader Albert FritzRead More
Here's how Liesbeek River floodplain will impact Amazon HQ development
Dr Kevin Winter of the Future Water Institute at UCT speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the controversial Amazon HQ development.Read More
Harsher discipline of boys at school linked to high dropout rate in male pupils
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rahima Essop of the Zero Dropout Campaign about high school dropouts rates among boy learners.Read More
Fritz sex assault claims: 'emphasis and empathy should be with alleged victims'
Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the DA's latest crisis.Read More
Top SA scientists raise red flag over Gender Commission's vaccine 'warning'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Sahpra board chairperson Prof Helen Rees.Read More
More from Opinion
Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains…
Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance).Read More
[OPINION] A thorny issue - It’s time to get on our knees
CapeTalk breakfast producer weighs in on the notorious devils' Thorn that is so prevalent in the Cape - and how to get rid of it.Read More
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.Read More
Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much...
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex.Read More
End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts
John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology.Read More
Why should we import oil and gas for the next 30 years – when we have our own?
John Maytham interviews John Copelyn, CEO of JSE-listed investment holding company Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI).Read More
'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership'
Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.Read More
John Maytham's Book Review: 21 January 2022
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.Read More
Have you ever wondered, what came before the Big Bang?
John Maytham speaks to Alastair Wilson, a philosopher based at Birmingham University.Read More