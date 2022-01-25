R46 million lotto win for US woman who discovered ticket in her junk folder





- A woman in the US has scooped a $3 000 000 lottery win after discovering the winning ticket in her Spam folder

- 55-year-old Laura Spears says she plans to retire early after scooping the jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

A woman from Michigan in the United States has expressed her shock at having scooped $3 000 000 (R46 million) on the lottery, only after finding the notification that she'd won in the junk folder of her email.

Spears told Michigan Lottery Connect, “I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket,”

“A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account."

55-year-old Spears had entered the Mega Millions lottery draw online on New Year's Eve last year.

She won $1 million by matching five winning numbers, which was then tripled to $3 million after she matched the lottery's "multiplier" bonus.

Spears says she plans to retire early thanks to her win.

Laura Spears got the surprise of a lifetime when she checked her spam folder and realized she'd won a $3 million Mega Millions prize! ➡️ https://t.co/ZmCSxPDQR8 pic.twitter.com/HjFeLrL8kR — Michigan Lottery (@MILottery) January 21, 2022

RELATED: Secret millionaire’ opens up about winning the lottery

ALSO RELATED: Jackpot! Man scoops R60M Powerball win after being dumped by girlfriend