City officials thrilled by return of spectators to Cape Town Met this weekend





The Cape Town Met returns on Saturday 29 January with the theme "Glam Garden"

The Cape Met is one of the Mother City’s most celebrated and prestigious social events

Artists including Zakes Bantwini and GoodLuck will take the stage and there will also be prizes for best-dressed attendees

Attendance is limited to fully vaccinated guests only

Image: Cape Racing/Facebook

The City of Cape Town says it's excited about the return of spectators to the Cape Town Met, which has been a major event on the city's social calendar for many years.

The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years on Saturday 29 January 2022.

The glitz and glam of the event returns this year after it was held behind closed doors in 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The event will host around 2, 00 people at the Kenilworth Racecourse's outside venue.

Only fully vaccinated guests will be allowed to attend the event which will feature 11 races ridden by South Africa's finest jockeys as well as, high-end fashion and live performances from top local artists.

"The Cape Town Met is one of the biggest events on the social calendar and it is exciting to see it return to its glory", says JP Smith, the City's mayoral committee member for safety and security.

This premier horseracing event has been a staple on Cape Town’s event calendar for many years and is always a big hit with our residents and visitors who take part in the festivities. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town