Today at 16:20
State Intelligence mess: How the SA spy watchdog’s teeth have been pulled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 16:55
Telkom partial concession to ICASA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:05
Public Accounts (Scopa) is holding discussions on the letter submitted by Mr Mervyn Dirk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
The Humanitarian organization Gift of the Givers is to contribute R5 million to Groote Schuur Hospital for catch-up surgeries
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cairncross Dr Lydia - Doctor at Groote Schuur Hospital Crisis
Today at 17:45
The Cape Raider by Justin Fox
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Fox
No Items to show
City officials thrilled by return of spectators to Cape Town Met this weekend

25 January 2022 12:19 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
City of Cape Town
spectators
Events industry
Cape Town MET
Cape Town Met 2022

The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years this weekend.
  • The Cape Town Met returns on Saturday 29 January with the theme "Glam Garden"
  • The Cape Met is one of the Mother City’s most celebrated and prestigious social events
  • Artists including Zakes Bantwini and GoodLuck will take the stage and there will also be prizes for best-dressed attendees
  • Attendance is limited to fully vaccinated guests only
Image: Cape Racing/Facebook

The City of Cape Town says it's excited about the return of spectators to the Cape Town Met, which has been a major event on the city's social calendar for many years.

The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years on Saturday 29 January 2022.

The glitz and glam of the event returns this year after it was held behind closed doors in 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The event will host around 2, 00 people at the Kenilworth Racecourse's outside venue.

RELATED: Time to scrap Covid-19 capacity restrictions for public spaces, says CT mayor

Only fully vaccinated guests will be allowed to attend the event which will feature 11 races ridden by South Africa's finest jockeys as well as, high-end fashion and live performances from top local artists.

"The Cape Town Met is one of the biggest events on the social calendar and it is exciting to see it return to its glory", says JP Smith, the City's mayoral committee member for safety and security.

This premier horseracing event has been a staple on Cape Town’s event calendar for many years and is always a big hit with our residents and visitors who take part in the festivities.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Events of this scale are an economic driver for many sectors in Cape Town’s economy. The return of spectators to Cape Town Met is a great indication for the broader events ecosystem, which has been severely impacted by Covid-19 and the subsequent restrictions. We are looking forward to hosting the visitors for Africa's Richest Race Day.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town



