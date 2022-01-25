South Africa is world’s 70th most corrupt country - Transparency International





South Africa has again failed to progress in its efforts to fight corruption, according to Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

Transparency International ranks South Africa as the 70th most corrupt (out of 180) country in the world.

About 64% of South Africans perceive corruption as having increased in the previous 12 months.

Around 18% of public service users report paying a bribe in the prior year.

The Special Investigations Unit has identified Gauteng, KZN, and Western Cape as corruption hot spots.

On the plus side, former President Jacob Zuma is one of the few heads of state to face corruption charges in their own country, and there have been positive steps to expose and address high-level corruption, such as the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

However, hollowed-out law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are contributing to the erosion of public confidence that corrupt officials will be held accountable.

Karam Singh of Corruption Watch

Corruption in South Africa over the last 10 years… we’ve not made significant progress… Numerous countries in Africa are performing better than us, including Botswana and Namibia… and Rwanda… Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch

… We’ve seen some progress in addressing some of the worst aspects of State Capture… We haven’t seen significant prosecutions. We have seen some assets recovered… [but] Corruption still flourishes in our society. Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch