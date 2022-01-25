Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
State Intelligence mess: How the SA spy watchdog’s teeth have been pulled
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 16:55
Telkom partial concession to ICASA
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:05
Public Accounts (Scopa) is holding discussions on the letter submitted by Mr Mervyn Dirk
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
The Humanitarian organization Gift of the Givers is to contribute R5 million to Groote Schuur Hospital for catch-up surgeries
Guests
Cairncross Dr Lydia - Doctor at Groote Schuur Hospital Crisis
Today at 17:45
The Cape Raider by Justin Fox
Guests
Justin Fox
South Africa is world's 70th most corrupt country - Transparency International

25 January 2022 12:51 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
State Capture
Corruption
Corruption Watch
Transparency International
Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Karam Singh
Corruption Perceptions Index

Mandy Wiener interviews Karam Singh of Corruption Watch.

South Africa has again failed to progress in its efforts to fight corruption, according to Transparency International's 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

Transparency International ranks South Africa as the 70th most corrupt (out of 180) country in the world.

About 64% of South Africans perceive corruption as having increased in the previous 12 months.

Around 18% of public service users report paying a bribe in the prior year.

The Special Investigations Unit has identified Gauteng, KZN, and Western Cape as corruption hot spots.

On the plus side, former President Jacob Zuma is one of the few heads of state to face corruption charges in their own country, and there have been positive steps to expose and address high-level corruption, such as the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

However, hollowed-out law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are contributing to the erosion of public confidence that corrupt officials will be held accountable.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Karam Singh of Corruption Watch (scroll up to listen).

Corruption in South Africa over the last 10 years… we've not made significant progress… Numerous countries in Africa are performing better than us, including Botswana and Namibia… and Rwanda…

Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch

… We've seen some progress in addressing some of the worst aspects of State Capture… We haven't seen significant prosecutions. We have seen some assets recovered… [but] Corruption still flourishes in our society.

Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch

We need… measures that promote transparency.

Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch



