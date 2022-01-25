[OPINION] A thorny issue - It’s time to get on our knees

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
State Intelligence mess: How the SA spy watchdog’s teeth have been pulled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 16:55
Telkom partial concession to ICASA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:05
Public Accounts (Scopa) is holding discussions on the letter submitted by Mr Mervyn Dirk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
The Humanitarian organization Gift of the Givers is to contribute R5 million to Groote Schuur Hospital for catch-up surgeries
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cairncross Dr Lydia - Doctor at Groote Schuur Hospital Crisis
Today at 17:45
The Cape Raider by Justin Fox
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022 Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more. 25 January 2022 2:11 PM
Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz News24 reporter Jason Felix describes the allegations against W Cape gove's Albert fritz and staff to Mandy Wiener 25 January 2022 1:32 PM
South Africa is world’s 70th most corrupt country - Transparency International Mandy Wiener interviews Karam Singh of Corruption Watch. 25 January 2022 12:51 PM
View all Local
8 key points from the SIU's final report on government's dodgy Covid-19 tenders Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago. 25 January 2022 2:14 PM
'IFP's proposed bill blocking migrant workers from jobs could fuel xenophobia' Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to James Chapman from the Scalabrini Institute for Human Mobility in Africa. 25 January 2022 11:32 AM
Claims WC govt and DA knew about Fritz sex allegations as early as last year Lester Kiewit speaks to DA chairperson Jaco Londt about the sex allegations being leveled at former WC DA leader Albert Fritz 25 January 2022 10:37 AM
View all Politics
Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains… Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance). 25 January 2022 1:29 PM
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group. 24 January 2022 7:42 PM
Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Russell, Chairperson of SA Canegrowers. 24 January 2022 7:29 PM
View all Business
[OPINION] A thorny issue - It’s time to get on our knees CapeTalk breakfast producer weighs in on the notorious devils' Thorn that is so prevalent in the Cape - and how to get rid of it. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
Two new V&A Waterfront restaurants a cut above the rest, says La Colombe boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Scot Kirton, the chef proprietor of the La Colombe Group. 25 January 2022 9:52 AM
Online school hosts free virtual series to inspire kids about future careers CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Mark Anderson, the principal of the Koa Academy. 24 January 2022 2:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022 Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more. 25 January 2022 2:11 PM
City officials thrilled by return of spectators to Cape Town Met this weekend The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years this weekend. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with the same great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 24 January 2022 9:20 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Journalist hit by SUV on live TV – then carries on reporting Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about his and other trending stories from around the web. 25 January 2022 2:32 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
R46 million lotto win for US woman who discovered ticket in her junk folder US woman hits the jackpot after finding a winning lottery ticket worth $3 000 000 in the junk folder of her email 25 January 2022 11:22 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains… Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance). 25 January 2022 1:29 PM
[OPINION] A thorny issue - It’s time to get on our knees CapeTalk breakfast producer weighs in on the notorious devils' Thorn that is so prevalent in the Cape - and how to get rid of it. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
Hellish weekend weather 'definitely a symptom of climate change' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston of UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 25 January 2022 10:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[OPINION] A thorny issue - It’s time to get on our knees

25 January 2022 12:19 PM
by Bruce Hong
Tags:
Opinion
Environment
Devils' Thorns
weeds

CapeTalk breakfast producer weighs in on the notorious devils' Thorn that is so prevalent in the Cape - and how to get rid of it.

Once again this summer, when walking or running in my neighbourhood, I have noticed many grass verges riddled with weeds – specifically those which I find to be quite a nuisance. I’m talking about two in particular: bur clover (Medicago polymorpha )and the one commonly known as devil’s thorn (Tribulus Terrestris).

Personally, I’ve had a longer-running problem with bur clover because my poor dog would come home after each walk with dozens of the seeds stuck in her fur, and especially in her paws, and would try and pull them out with her teeth, but in the end, it was I who would end up having to slowly pull them out or sometimes needing to cut the fur when they wouldn’t budge.

Despite this, she would still enjoy going on walks because they didn’t really bother her enough to put her off, but then came the devil’s thorns.

We first encountered them at our local park where we’d go so that she could sniff around and play while our son played on the swings, but the devil’s thorns simply became too much for her to bear and she’d avoid running around as it was too painful.

These things are extremely nasty for us humans too as it rules out barefoot activity and they even penetrate sandals with thinner soles. And many a cyclist will tell you how easily they puncture bicycle tyres! When we go on walks, we tend to walk on verges as it is safer to do so (we’re trying to teach our son to avoid walking on the road whenever possible) and with these horrid things being more prevalent, our dog is reluctant to walk on the grass and feels more at ease walking on the road surface.

The problem with these two types of weed:

The problem with these two types of weed is that they grow flat on the ground, so even with regular mowing of the grass they manage to remain and spread out, and the only way to get rid of them aside from the use of a weed killer, is to manually remove them.

We don’t have any grass outside our own property, as the driveway is paved, as is the small bit of pavement – so we’re happy not to have any of these weeds growing. What I do try and do is when I go out on a run, and I spot them growing, is to get down and find the central point from which it is radiating from, and put it out by the roots, and then dispose of it in a nearby bin. You might be asking why I’m doing this when it’s not outside my home, but I’m thinking of the bigger picture and of the consequences of not taking any action.

At this time of the year (January), those fruit pods and seeds have not yet reached maturity so they’re not yet as painful to handle and remove, but if I simply let them reach full maturity, those seeds will be dispersed wider, and even more, weeds will be growing next summer in other areas, while also causing pain to people and animals alike, as well as puncturing bicycle tyres (which besides the annoyance factor can also leave a cyclist vulnerable to crime as they can’t get away quickly)

So here’s what I’d like everyone to do:

Learn how to identify bur clover and devil’s thorn plants - take along a pair of gardening gloves when going for a walk - perhaps bring with you a weed removal tool or even a metal dinner fork with wide gaps between the tines - maybe take along a large bag to hold onto these weeds once you’ve extracted them - dispose of them thoroughly, to minimize the chance that their seeds will be spread.

When you spot these weeds in the coming weeks, get down on your knees and run your fingers along to see where it emerges from the ground. Then, using a metal fork or weed remover, carefully lift the plant out, including the roots. If you don’t have these, then carefully grasp the plant at the base, at the top of the taproot, and with a firm grip pull the entire plant out. If you have noticed that a section has grown wildly out of hand, you can lodge a C3 with the City of Cape Town, and giving them a precise location, request that they send a team to remove the weeds.

You might ask why they don’t just do this when they send council workers out to cut the grass, but as explained earlier, their lawnmowers and trimmers don’t get down low enough and their goal is to cover as large an area as they can before heading to the next area on their scheduled rounds.




25 January 2022 12:19 PM
by Bruce Hong
Tags:
Opinion
Environment
Devils' Thorns
weeds

More from Opinion

Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains…

25 January 2022 1:29 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hellish weekend weather 'definitely a symptom of climate change'

25 January 2022 10:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston of UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!

24 January 2022 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much...

24 January 2022 6:58 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts

24 January 2022 5:22 PM

John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why should we import oil and gas for the next 30 years – when we have our own?

24 January 2022 3:55 PM

John Maytham interviews John Copelyn, CEO of JSE-listed investment holding company Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership'

23 January 2022 2:18 PM

Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Review: 21 January 2022

21 January 2022 9:34 PM

Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have you ever wondered, what came before the Big Bang?

21 January 2022 6:39 PM

John Maytham speaks to Alastair Wilson, a philosopher based at Birmingham University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19

21 January 2022 1:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022

25 January 2022 2:11 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two new V&A Waterfront restaurants a cut above the rest, says La Colombe boss

25 January 2022 9:52 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Scot Kirton, the chef proprietor of the La Colombe Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!

24 January 2022 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Online school hosts free virtual series to inspire kids about future careers

24 January 2022 2:46 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Mark Anderson, the principal of the Koa Academy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dining out in Khayelitsha - 'it's fast becoming a place to watch'

24 January 2022 2:21 PM

Eat Out and Food 24 Head of Content Tessa Purdon chats to Pippa Hudson about the latest foody news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS & PICS] Please donate to help fire-injured Kleinmond baboons

24 January 2022 11:56 AM

Jenni Trethowan of Baboon Matters Trust gives an eyewitness account of fire injuries and the amazing work being done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Surviving abuse: 'I hope my story empowers others to take their own power back'

23 January 2022 4:32 PM

Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji tells her story of healing in the book How I Took Back My Power - she talks to Sara-Jayne King

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We drive the all-new 7-seater Kia Sorento...and we love it!

22 January 2022 1:38 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend

21 January 2022 9:52 AM

If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'

20 January 2022 8:50 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz

Politics Local

[WATCH] Journalist hit by SUV on live TV – then carries on reporting

World

Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains…

Opinion Business

EWN Highlights

Motshekga calls for end to speculation around murder of Phomolong teacher

25 January 2022 3:26 PM

GUIDE: How to register to take the 2022 population census online

25 January 2022 3:04 PM

Groote Schuur Hospital, Gift of the Givers on a mission to clear surgery backlog

25 January 2022 2:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA