8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon

Today at 16:20
State Intelligence mess: How the SA spy watchdog’s teeth have been pulled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 16:55
Telkom partial concession to ICASA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:05
Public Accounts (Scopa) is holding discussions on the letter submitted by Mr Mervyn Dirk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
The Humanitarian organization Gift of the Givers is to contribute R5 million to Groote Schuur Hospital for catch-up surgeries
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cairncross Dr Lydia - Doctor at Groote Schuur Hospital Crisis
Today at 17:45
The Cape Raider by Justin Fox
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Fox
No Items to show
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022 Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more. 25 January 2022 2:11 PM
Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz News24 reporter Jason Felix describes the allegations against W Cape gove's Albert fritz and staff to Mandy Wiener 25 January 2022 1:32 PM
South Africa is world’s 70th most corrupt country - Transparency International Mandy Wiener interviews Karam Singh of Corruption Watch. 25 January 2022 12:51 PM
8 key points from the SIU's final report on government's dodgy Covid-19 tenders Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago. 25 January 2022 2:14 PM
'IFP's proposed bill blocking migrant workers from jobs could fuel xenophobia' Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to James Chapman from the Scalabrini Institute for Human Mobility in Africa. 25 January 2022 11:32 AM
Claims WC govt and DA knew about Fritz sex allegations as early as last year Lester Kiewit speaks to DA chairperson Jaco Londt about the sex allegations being leveled at former WC DA leader Albert Fritz 25 January 2022 10:37 AM
Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains… Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance). 25 January 2022 1:29 PM
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group. 24 January 2022 7:42 PM
Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Russell, Chairperson of SA Canegrowers. 24 January 2022 7:29 PM
View all Business
[OPINION] A thorny issue - It’s time to get on our knees CapeTalk breakfast producer weighs in on the notorious devils' Thorn that is so prevalent in the Cape - and how to get rid of it. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
Two new V&A Waterfront restaurants a cut above the rest, says La Colombe boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Scot Kirton, the chef proprietor of the La Colombe Group. 25 January 2022 9:52 AM
Online school hosts free virtual series to inspire kids about future careers CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Mark Anderson, the principal of the Koa Academy. 24 January 2022 2:46 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022 Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more. 25 January 2022 2:11 PM
City officials thrilled by return of spectators to Cape Town Met this weekend The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years this weekend. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with the same great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 24 January 2022 9:20 PM
[WATCH] Journalist hit by SUV on live TV – then carries on reporting Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about his and other trending stories from around the web. 25 January 2022 2:32 PM
R46 million lotto win for US woman who discovered ticket in her junk folder US woman hits the jackpot after finding a winning lottery ticket worth $3 000 000 in the junk folder of her email 25 January 2022 11:22 AM
Back in business: World's most remote museum reopens to visitors Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 25 January 2022 8:51 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains… Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance). 25 January 2022 1:29 PM
[OPINION] A thorny issue - It’s time to get on our knees CapeTalk breakfast producer weighs in on the notorious devils' Thorn that is so prevalent in the Cape - and how to get rid of it. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
Hellish weekend weather 'definitely a symptom of climate change' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston of UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 25 January 2022 10:50 AM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon

25 January 2022 12:30 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Afcon
Cameroon

CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital.
The Afcon trophy. Picture: CAF website.

It is believed a child is among those who have been killed during a deadly crush at an Africa Cup of Nations football match in Cameroon.

At least 8 people died and dozens more were injured following the incident at the gates to the Paul Biya stadium in the capital Yaounde.

Cameroonian President Paul Biya has ordered an investigation into the tragedy while Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) President Dr Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the CAF's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital.

According to the BBC, the stadium has a capacity of 60,000, but Covid restrictions meant it was only supposed to be at 80% capacity for Monday's game.

One witness claims around 50 000 fans had attempted to gain access to the venue.




[WATCH] Journalist hit by SUV on live TV – then carries on reporting

25 January 2022 2:32 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about his and other trending stories from around the web.

R46 million lotto win for US woman who discovered ticket in her junk folder

25 January 2022 11:22 AM

US woman hits the jackpot after finding a winning lottery ticket worth $3 000 000 in the junk folder of her email

Back in business: World's most remote museum reopens to visitors

25 January 2022 8:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Rugby world shows love to U12 player who was bashed online for being "too big"

24 January 2022 4:24 PM

A number of big names on the international rugby scene have jumped to the defence of a young rugby player who was told he is "too big” on social media.

Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane

24 January 2022 8:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

New Zealand PM cancels own wedding after announcing stricter Covid rules

23 January 2022 3:41 PM

'Such is life' said NZ PM Jacinda Ardern. Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald.

Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022

20 January 2022 7:41 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB.

Global health report reveals millions are dying from drug-resistant infections

20 January 2022 5:20 PM

John Maytham speaks to Dr. Benn Sartorius, a senior geospatial infectious disease modeller and global health epidemiologist at Oxford University.

Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use

20 January 2022 1:45 PM

Possession of dagga is currently punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

What caused Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai to erupt? We ask an expert

19 January 2022 1:44 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Prof Raymond Cas, professor of volcanology about the Tonga underwater volcano.

Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban'

17 January 2022 10:43 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran.

[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair!

17 January 2022 10:15 AM

Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby.

Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it'

16 January 2022 3:28 PM

The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision.

Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday

6 January 2022 8:54 AM

John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator.

SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000

23 December 2021 7:25 PM

John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp.

I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24)

13 December 2021 4:09 PM

John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.

'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed'

13 December 2021 3:47 PM

John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd.

'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'

8 December 2021 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly.

Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation

2 December 2021 1:19 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.

Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil

26 November 2021 10:22 AM

John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic.

Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022

25 January 2022 2:11 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more.

Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz

25 January 2022 1:32 PM

News24 reporter Jason Felix describes the allegations against W Cape gove's Albert fritz and staff to Mandy Wiener

South Africa is world’s 70th most corrupt country - Transparency International

25 January 2022 12:51 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Karam Singh of Corruption Watch.

Hellish weekend weather 'definitely a symptom of climate change'

25 January 2022 10:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston of UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.

Claims WC govt and DA knew about Fritz sex allegations as early as last year

25 January 2022 10:37 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to DA chairperson Jaco Londt about the sex allegations being leveled at former WC DA leader Albert Fritz

Here's how Liesbeek River floodplain will impact Amazon HQ development

25 January 2022 10:36 AM

Dr Kevin Winter of the Future Water Institute at UCT speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the controversial Amazon HQ development.

Harsher discipline of boys at school linked to high dropout rate in male pupils

25 January 2022 9:30 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rahima Essop of the Zero Dropout Campaign about high school dropouts rates among boy learners.

Fritz sex assault claims: 'emphasis and empathy should be with alleged victims'

25 January 2022 9:02 AM

Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the DA's latest crisis.

Top SA scientists raise red flag over Gender Commission's vaccine 'warning'

24 January 2022 7:43 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Sahpra board chairperson Prof Helen Rees.

End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts

24 January 2022 5:22 PM

John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology.

