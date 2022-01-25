8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon
It is believed a child is among those who have been killed during a deadly crush at an Africa Cup of Nations football match in Cameroon.
At least 8 people died and dozens more were injured following the incident at the gates to the Paul Biya stadium in the capital Yaounde.
Cameroonian President Paul Biya has ordered an investigation into the tragedy while Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) President Dr Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the CAF's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital.
According to the BBC, the stadium has a capacity of 60,000, but Covid restrictions meant it was only supposed to be at 80% capacity for Monday's game.
One witness claims around 50 000 fans had attempted to gain access to the venue.
Six people are reported to have been killed and dozens hurt in a crush outside a stadium hosting an Africa Cup of Nations match in Cameroon.— Charles Ayitey (@CharlesAyitey_) January 24, 2022
Video footage showed football fans struggling to get access to the Paul Biya stadium in a neighbourhood of the capital Yaounde. pic.twitter.com/a6WLbFZORj
AFCON: Six Dead, Many Injured In Stampede After Cameroon vs Comoros https://t.co/EzrzsveIQZ— NewsBreakers (@NewsbreakersNG) January 25, 2022
More from World
[WATCH] Journalist hit by SUV on live TV – then carries on reporting
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about his and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
R46 million lotto win for US woman who discovered ticket in her junk folder
US woman hits the jackpot after finding a winning lottery ticket worth $3 000 000 in the junk folder of her emailRead More
Back in business: World's most remote museum reopens to visitors
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Rugby world shows love to U12 player who was bashed online for being "too big"
A number of big names on the international rugby scene have jumped to the defence of a young rugby player who was told he is "too big” on social media.Read More
Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding after announcing stricter Covid rules
'Such is life' said NZ PM Jacinda Ardern. Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald.Read More
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB.Read More
Global health report reveals millions are dying from drug-resistant infections
John Maytham speaks to Dr. Benn Sartorius, a senior geospatial infectious disease modeller and global health epidemiologist at Oxford University.Read More
Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use
Possession of dagga is currently punishable by up to 15 years in prison.Read More
More from Sport
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran.Read More
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair!
Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby.Read More
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it'
The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision.Read More
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday
John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator.Read More
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000
John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp.Read More
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24)
John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed'
John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd.Read More
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'
Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly.Read More
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation
Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.Read More
More from Local
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022
Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more.Read More
Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz
News24 reporter Jason Felix describes the allegations against W Cape gove's Albert fritz and staff to Mandy WienerRead More
South Africa is world’s 70th most corrupt country - Transparency International
Mandy Wiener interviews Karam Singh of Corruption Watch.Read More
Hellish weekend weather 'definitely a symptom of climate change'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston of UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.Read More
Claims WC govt and DA knew about Fritz sex allegations as early as last year
Lester Kiewit speaks to DA chairperson Jaco Londt about the sex allegations being leveled at former WC DA leader Albert FritzRead More
Here's how Liesbeek River floodplain will impact Amazon HQ development
Dr Kevin Winter of the Future Water Institute at UCT speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the controversial Amazon HQ development.Read More
Harsher discipline of boys at school linked to high dropout rate in male pupils
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rahima Essop of the Zero Dropout Campaign about high school dropouts rates among boy learners.Read More
Fritz sex assault claims: 'emphasis and empathy should be with alleged victims'
Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the DA's latest crisis.Read More
Top SA scientists raise red flag over Gender Commission's vaccine 'warning'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Sahpra board chairperson Prof Helen Rees.Read More