8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon





The Afcon trophy. Picture: CAF website.

It is believed a child is among those who have been killed during a deadly crush at an Africa Cup of Nations football match in Cameroon.

At least 8 people died and dozens more were injured following the incident at the gates to the Paul Biya stadium in the capital Yaounde.

Cameroonian President Paul Biya has ordered an investigation into the tragedy while Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) President Dr Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the CAF's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital.

According to the BBC, the stadium has a capacity of 60,000, but Covid restrictions meant it was only supposed to be at 80% capacity for Monday's game.

One witness claims around 50 000 fans had attempted to gain access to the venue.

