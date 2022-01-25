Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz
- Four top government officials have been suspended for allegedly procuring and grooming young women for W Cape Community Safety MEC Fritz
- News24's Jason Felix says an alleged victim reported the matter to Mayco's JP Smith and he referred her to Western Cape premier's office
- Felix says neither Smith nor any other government official has referred the alleged victims to the police and believes the DA has attempted to deal with the matter internally
- He says SAPS told him there has thus far been no case opened against Albert Fritz
On Monday News24 revealed reliable sources' accounts of senior Western Cape government officials allegedly involved in procuring ad grooming young women for Fritz in small towns in the province.
Albert Fritz has stepped down after the sexual assault allegations were made against him.
News24 reporter Jason Felix talks to many Wiener on The Midday Report.
RELATED: Claims WC govt and DA knew about Fritz sex allegations as early as last year
The young women were allegedly interns and others were part of the Extended Public Works Programme, reported Felix.
These young female staffers were groomed to such an extent over a period of time not just by Fritz himself but also by four other senior colleagues in his department who have since been suspended.Jason Felix, Reporter- News24
Felix says News24 has their names but is currently not yet at liberty to divulge them as the investigation is still ongoing.
He says Premier Winde has still not revealed further information.
Most of the information we are getting is by asking questions and sending emails to sources and speaking to other people - the Western Cape government and Premier Winde have not been forthcoming with information.Jason Felix, Reporter- News24
He says while understanding it is of a sensitive nature, information has not been forthcoming.
We still do not know if charges have been laid and...the Western Cape police informed me yesterday that they have nothing on record where Albert Fritz is concerned. They referred us back to Alan Winde's office to inform us if there has been a case opened at any of the police stations and if there is a case number.Jason Felix, Reporter- News24
Felix says he has spoken to City of Cape Town Mayco Member for Security Services JP Smith.
[JP Smith] has told me that one of the alleged victims came to him and informed him of this and bizarrely he referred this young female to the Premier's office and to party processes and party structures.Jason Felix, Reporter- News24
But nowhere has he or anyone else referred any of the victims to the police.Jason Felix, Reporter- News24
Source : @AlbertFritz_DA/Twitter
