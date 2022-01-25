Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains…
South Africa has the 10th longest road network in the world.
But it’s not great.
In most parts of South Africa, the average quality of road surfaces has dropped significantly over the past two decades due to insufficient maintenance and other, less obvious reasons.
So, what’s causing deteriorating road conditions in South Africa?
RELATED: ANC-run municipality stops residents from fixing their own infrastructure
Lester Kiewit interviewed road engineer Andrew Laatz (scroll up to listen).
Laatz explained how our roads are built and how and why they deteriorate over time.
He also spoke with Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance).
A pothole-fixing initiative by Dial Direct and Discovery Insure has filled more than 2500 potholes since 2021.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/potholes_road.html
