Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains…





South Africa has the 10th longest road network in the world.

But it’s not great.

In most parts of South Africa, the average quality of road surfaces has dropped significantly over the past two decades due to insufficient maintenance and other, less obvious reasons.

So, what’s causing deteriorating road conditions in South Africa?

Laatz explained how our roads are built and how and why they deteriorate over time.

A pothole-fixing initiative by Dial Direct and Discovery Insure has filled more than 2500 potholes since 2021.