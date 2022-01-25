Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022
- Carnival will not be in Green Point Main Road but instead move between five outdoor Carnival Hubs across the city.
- Each hub can accommodate between 2,500 and 4000 people at any one time so booking is essential
Since its launch in 2009, the Cape Town Carnival has become a highlight on the Cape Town events calendar, going from strength to strength and growing bigger each year says Pippa Hudson.
She notes that the parade was first hosted down Long Street, but due to its popularity and the large crowds it drew, the event was moved to Green Point main road, which has been its home for the last few years.
But in 2020, like everything else, the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk
It finally returns this year after a two-year hiatus, but with a few changes. For starters, the event has traditionally been free, but this year attendees will need to pay a R10 entry fee.
Taking place on Saturday 19 March, it will not take place along Green Point Main Road, but it will instead move between five outdoor Carnival Hubs across the city.
Each hub will have its own distinct theme, situated at different locations within the city centre, between Hatfield Street and Buitengracht Street.
Each location, Hatfield Street Hub, SA National Museum Hub, National Gallery Hub, Greenmarket Hub, and Heritage Hub will host five shows on the day, with a one-hour interval allowing for cleaning and sanitising.
Each hub is able to accommodate between 2,000 and 4,500 attendees, depending on the size of the specific location.
The carnival starts at 14:30 and ends at 21:30.
Pippa chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more.
BOOKING IS ESSENTIAL - CLICK ON Cape Town Carnival
More from Local
Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz
News24 reporter Jason Felix describes the allegations against W Cape gove's Albert fritz and staff to Mandy WienerRead More
South Africa is world’s 70th most corrupt country - Transparency International
Mandy Wiener interviews Karam Singh of Corruption Watch.Read More
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon
CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital.Read More
Hellish weekend weather 'definitely a symptom of climate change'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston of UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.Read More
Claims WC govt and DA knew about Fritz sex allegations as early as last year
Lester Kiewit speaks to DA chairperson Jaco Londt about the sex allegations being leveled at former WC DA leader Albert FritzRead More
Here's how Liesbeek River floodplain will impact Amazon HQ development
Dr Kevin Winter of the Future Water Institute at UCT speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the controversial Amazon HQ development.Read More
Harsher discipline of boys at school linked to high dropout rate in male pupils
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rahima Essop of the Zero Dropout Campaign about high school dropouts rates among boy learners.Read More
Fritz sex assault claims: 'emphasis and empathy should be with alleged victims'
Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the DA's latest crisis.Read More
Top SA scientists raise red flag over Gender Commission's vaccine 'warning'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Sahpra board chairperson Prof Helen Rees.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[OPINION] A thorny issue - It’s time to get on our knees
CapeTalk breakfast producer weighs in on the notorious devils' Thorn that is so prevalent in the Cape - and how to get rid of it.Read More
Two new V&A Waterfront restaurants a cut above the rest, says La Colombe boss
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Scot Kirton, the chef proprietor of the La Colombe Group.Read More
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.Read More
Online school hosts free virtual series to inspire kids about future careers
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Mark Anderson, the principal of the Koa Academy.Read More
Dining out in Khayelitsha - 'it's fast becoming a place to watch'
Eat Out and Food 24 Head of Content Tessa Purdon chats to Pippa Hudson about the latest foody news.Read More
[VIDEOS & PICS] Please donate to help fire-injured Kleinmond baboons
Jenni Trethowan of Baboon Matters Trust gives an eyewitness account of fire injuries and the amazing work being done.Read More
Surviving abuse: 'I hope my story empowers others to take their own power back'
Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji tells her story of healing in the book How I Took Back My Power - she talks to Sara-Jayne KingRead More
We drive the all-new 7-seater Kia Sorento...and we love it!
Sara-Jayne King speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.Read More
[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend
If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived.Read More
More from Entertainment
City officials thrilled by return of spectators to Cape Town Met this weekend
The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years this weekend.Read More
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with the same great prizes!
Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate bragging rights and a share of R220 000.Read More
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022
The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it!Read More
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige.Read More
Meat Loaf (74) had died – with his wife Deborah by his side
The singer was one of the most commercially successful musicians of all time.Read More
Start off the year on a good note with DStv Premium
DStv Premium has extended the Streaming Only offer to the end of March 2022!Read More
22 reasons why 2022 is going to be so awesome. Seriously.
Amy MacIver interviewed GoodThingsGuy founder Brent Lindeque.Read More
SA author teams up with DC Comics after landing gig with Marvel last year
Award-winning South African novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo is one of the contributors to DC's Batman: Urban Legends #11!Read More
Author Marian Keyes gives thumbs up to new novel penned by four top SA writers
A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel.Read More