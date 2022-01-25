Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
State Intelligence mess: How the SA spy watchdog's teeth have been pulled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 16:55
Telkom partial concession to ICASA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:05
Public Accounts (Scopa) is holding discussions on the letter submitted by Mr Mervyn Dirk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
The Humanitarian organization Gift of the Givers is to contribute R5 million to Groote Schuur Hospital for catch-up surgeries
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cairncross Dr Lydia - Doctor at Groote Schuur Hospital Crisis
Today at 17:45
The Cape Raider by Justin Fox
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Fox
Latest Local
Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz News24 reporter Jason Felix describes the allegations against W Cape gove's Albert fritz and staff to Mandy Wiener 25 January 2022 1:32 PM
South Africa is world’s 70th most corrupt country - Transparency International Mandy Wiener interviews Karam Singh of Corruption Watch. 25 January 2022 12:51 PM
8 key points from the SIU's final report on government's dodgy Covid-19 tenders Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago. 25 January 2022 2:14 PM
'IFP's proposed bill blocking migrant workers from jobs could fuel xenophobia' Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to James Chapman from the Scalabrini Institute for Human Mobility in Africa. 25 January 2022 11:32 AM
Claims WC govt and DA knew about Fritz sex allegations as early as last year Lester Kiewit speaks to DA chairperson Jaco Londt about the sex allegations being leveled at former WC DA leader Albert Fritz 25 January 2022 10:37 AM
Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains… Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance). 25 January 2022 1:29 PM
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group. 24 January 2022 7:42 PM
Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Russell, Chairperson of SA Canegrowers. 24 January 2022 7:29 PM
[OPINION] A thorny issue - It’s time to get on our knees CapeTalk breakfast producer weighs in on the notorious devils' Thorn that is so prevalent in the Cape - and how to get rid of it. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
Two new V&A Waterfront restaurants a cut above the rest, says La Colombe boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Scot Kirton, the chef proprietor of the La Colombe Group. 25 January 2022 9:52 AM
Online school hosts free virtual series to inspire kids about future careers CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Mark Anderson, the principal of the Koa Academy. 24 January 2022 2:46 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
City officials thrilled by return of spectators to Cape Town Met this weekend The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years this weekend. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with the same great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 24 January 2022 9:20 PM
[WATCH] Journalist hit by SUV on live TV – then carries on reporting Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about his and other trending stories from around the web. 25 January 2022 2:32 PM
R46 million lotto win for US woman who discovered ticket in her junk folder US woman hits the jackpot after finding a winning lottery ticket worth $3 000 000 in the junk folder of her email 25 January 2022 11:22 AM
Back in business: World's most remote museum reopens to visitors Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 25 January 2022 8:51 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains… Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance). 25 January 2022 1:29 PM
[OPINION] A thorny issue - It’s time to get on our knees CapeTalk breakfast producer weighs in on the notorious devils' Thorn that is so prevalent in the Cape - and how to get rid of it. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
Hellish weekend weather 'definitely a symptom of climate change' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston of UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 25 January 2022 10:50 AM
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022

25 January 2022 2:11 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cape Town Carnival

Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more.
  • Carnival will not be in Green Point Main Road but instead move between five outdoor Carnival Hubs across the city.
  • Each hub can accommodate between 2,500 and 4000 people at any one time so booking is essential
An image from the 2015 Cape Town Carnival on Saturday 14 March 2015. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

Since its launch in 2009, the Cape Town Carnival has become a highlight on the Cape Town events calendar, going from strength to strength and growing bigger each year says Pippa Hudson.

She notes that the parade was first hosted down Long Street, but due to its popularity and the large crowds it drew, the event was moved to Green Point main road, which has been its home for the last few years.

But in 2020, like everything else, the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk

It finally returns this year after a two-year hiatus, but with a few changes. For starters, the event has traditionally been free, but this year attendees will need to pay a R10 entry fee.

Taking place on Saturday 19 March, it will not take place along Green Point Main Road, but it will instead move between five outdoor Carnival Hubs across the city.

Each hub will have its own distinct theme, situated at different locations within the city centre, between Hatfield Street and Buitengracht Street.

Each location, Hatfield Street Hub, SA National Museum Hub, National Gallery Hub, Greenmarket Hub, and Heritage Hub will host five shows on the day, with a one-hour interval allowing for cleaning and sanitising.

Each hub is able to accommodate between 2,000 and 4,500 attendees, depending on the size of the specific location.

The carnival starts at 14:30 and ends at 21:30.

Pippa chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more.

BOOKING IS ESSENTIAL - CLICK ON Cape Town Carnival




