Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022

An image from the 2015 Cape Town Carnival on Saturday 14 March 2015. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

Since its launch in 2009, the Cape Town Carnival has become a highlight on the Cape Town events calendar, going from strength to strength and growing bigger each year says Pippa Hudson.

She notes that the parade was first hosted down Long Street, but due to its popularity and the large crowds it drew, the event was moved to Green Point main road, which has been its home for the last few years.

But in 2020, like everything else, the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk

It finally returns this year after a two-year hiatus, but with a few changes. For starters, the event has traditionally been free, but this year attendees will need to pay a R10 entry fee.

Taking place on Saturday 19 March, it will not take place along Green Point Main Road, but it will instead move between five outdoor Carnival Hubs across the city.

Each hub will have its own distinct theme, situated at different locations within the city centre, between Hatfield Street and Buitengracht Street.

Each location, Hatfield Street Hub, SA National Museum Hub, National Gallery Hub, Greenmarket Hub, and Heritage Hub will host five shows on the day, with a one-hour interval allowing for cleaning and sanitising.

Each hub is able to accommodate between 2,000 and 4,500 attendees, depending on the size of the specific location.

The carnival starts at 14:30 and ends at 21:30.

Pippa chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more.

BOOKING IS ESSENTIAL - CLICK ON Cape Town Carnival