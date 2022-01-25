[WATCH] Journalist hit by SUV on live TV – then carries on reporting
A video of a US reporter getting hit by a car on live television has gone viral, sparking a huge debate on social media.
WSAZ-TV’s Tori Yorgey can be seen talking to the anchor when an SUV strikes her.
“Oh my God! I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK. I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK, Tim,” said Yorgey.
“That’s live TV for you. It’s all good.”
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about his and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:09).
The internet is having a big debate about it… This new thing with multimedia reporting, where you’re literally alone… It’s concerning. You’ve got expensive equipment… You’re very vulnerable…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
This thing of; you get up and just carry on…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
