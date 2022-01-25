[WATCH] Journalist hit by SUV on live TV – then carries on reporting





A video of a US reporter getting hit by a car on live television has gone viral, sparking a huge debate on social media.

WSAZ-TV’s Tori Yorgey can be seen talking to the anchor when an SUV strikes her.

“Oh my God! I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK. I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK, Tim,” said Yorgey.

“That’s live TV for you. It’s all good.”

The internet is having a big debate about it… This new thing with multimedia reporting, where you’re literally alone… It’s concerning. You’ve got expensive equipment… You’re very vulnerable… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire