'Gross negligence' by SA Civil Aviation Authority caused plane crash - report





In January 2020 a calibration plane operated by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) crashed into a mountain near the town of George, killing all three crew members.

The SA Department of Transport commissioned Ethiopia's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to investigate the probable cause of the accident.

The AAIB's report, published on Sunday, is damning.

It recounts how the SACAA flouted many of its own regulations leading up to the crash.

© mosabbilto/123rf.com

“I will see to it that criminal charges are laid against the responsible people,” said Sputla Lekalakala, the widower of the deceased first officer and a qualified aircraft maintenance engineer.

“I have been engaging with my legal team about a civil claim against the SACAA.”

John Maytham interviewed SA Flyer Magazine Editor Guy Leitch (scroll up to listen).

The SACAA cannot be relied upon to… ensure compliance with its own standards… The SACAA has been found wanting… A huge tragedy that three people had to lose their lives to prove this point. Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

The implementation of standards is haphazard… There are gaps… As the traveling public, we need to be concerned… We are pretty good still, it’s just that there is a worrying trend here. Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine