Latest Local
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show. 25 January 2022 8:03 PM
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022 Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more. 25 January 2022 2:11 PM
Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz News24 reporter Jason Felix describes the allegations against W Cape gove's Albert fritz and staff to Mandy Wiener 25 January 2022 1:32 PM
View all Local
8 key points from the SIU's final report on government's dodgy Covid-19 tenders Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago. 25 January 2022 2:14 PM
'IFP's proposed bill blocking migrant workers from jobs could fuel xenophobia' Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to James Chapman from the Scalabrini Institute for Human Mobility in Africa. 25 January 2022 11:32 AM
Claims WC govt and DA knew about Fritz sex allegations as early as last year Lester Kiewit speaks to DA chairperson Jaco Londt about the sex allegations being leveled at former WC DA leader Albert Fritz 25 January 2022 10:37 AM
View all Politics
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!' John Maytham interviews Philip de Wet of Business Insider South Africa. 25 January 2022 4:32 PM
South Africa is world’s 70th most corrupt country - Transparency International Mandy Wiener interviews Karam Singh of Corruption Watch. 25 January 2022 12:51 PM
View all Business
[OPINION] A thorny issue - It’s time to get on our knees CapeTalk breakfast producer weighs in on the notorious devils' Thorn that is so prevalent in the Cape - and how to get rid of it. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
Two new V&A Waterfront restaurants a cut above the rest, says La Colombe boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Scot Kirton, the chef proprietor of the La Colombe Group. 25 January 2022 9:52 AM
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group. 24 January 2022 7:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022 Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more. 25 January 2022 2:11 PM
City officials thrilled by return of spectators to Cape Town Met this weekend The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years this weekend. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with the same great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 24 January 2022 9:20 PM
View all Entertainment
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Journalist hit by SUV on live TV – then carries on reporting Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about his and other trending stories from around the web. 25 January 2022 2:32 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
John Maytham on woodstock: "It’s an explosion of colour and shape and beauty" Cape Town Tourism invited CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham to do a walking tour of the street art of Woodstock. Read a... 25 January 2022 5:23 PM
'Gross negligence' by SA Civil Aviation Authority caused plane crash - report John Maytham interviews SA Flyer Magazine Editor Guy Leitch. 25 January 2022 4:12 PM
Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains… Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance). 25 January 2022 1:29 PM
View all Opinion
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health

CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.

"For those who think NHI is dead and buried... it may not be alive and well, but it's certainly kicking!" - Bruce Whitfield.

Submissions on the National Health Insurance Bill are currently being made to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health.

Government describes the objective of the Bill as providing "universal access to quality health care for all South Africans as enshrined in the Constitution".

Image copyright: 123rf.com/napatcha

Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Discovery Health, who presented evidence before the Committee on Tuesday.

Dr Ryan Noach notes that the Bill was published for comment in 2019 and is currently going through a review process.

One thing that has become evident, he says, is that the lessons since learned during the Covid-19 pandemic should be incorporated into the Bill

Discovery's starting point, he says is that the company recognises the need for structural reform in South Africa's health sector.

We live in a country where there is inequitable access to healthcare and where there is inconsistent quality and service delivery. Effectively it's a two-tier system and we completely recognise the need to reform both the private and the public healthcare systems simultaneously and in parallel alongside each other, moving towards a unified, universal healthcare access scenario.

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

Through Covid-19 we achieved amazing solidarity between the public and the private sector... certainly for the vaccination effort, to deliver a brilliant national vaccination campaign where any South African could access vaccination at a public or private site and achieve exactly the same care and service.

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

While Discovery Health is aligned with the aspirations of the Bill, it differs on how to best achieve these.

Dr Noach says the proposed format of a single monopoly fund that buys all healthcare, is problematic.

We think that's risky and actually poses problems for execution, and governance issues and purchasing issues down the line.

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

In achieving the same aims and aligned to the same objectives, we've proposed a blended model or a multi-funded model where medical schemes continue to provide funding alongside the NHI... There's a basic benefit package that all South Africans have access to that's fully funded by the NHI and people who can afford it and who choose to, can buy medical scheme cover around and over that...

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

All South Africans have access to the same basic benefits package and those that purchase scheme cover, have access to additional services if they choose to.

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

While that would give a baseline equity, you would still have an elite who can afford more than the rest? questions Whitfield.

Dr Roach maintains that moving away from a two-tier model, the proposal actually improves access and affordability.

We recognise that our proposal needs a lot of work and a lot of collaboration, but looking at various models around the world, in almost every example the private healthcare system supports the public healthcare system and they work alongside each other collaboratively.

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

For more detail, listen to the audio clip below:




