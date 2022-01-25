Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!'
Since launching in August 2020, South Africans has spent about R3 million purchasing small shotguns meant to be loaded with salt and used to kill flies.
The guns are only available online and are priced from R700.
For an extra R350, you can add “Bug-Beam” laser targeting to increase accuracy.
RELATED: South Africans have spent R3 million on mini salt shotguns to murder flies, many with laser sights - Business Insider South Africa
John Maytham interviewed Philip de Wet of Business Insider South Africa (scroll up to listen).
Everyone seems to be talking about this device… quite a satisfying experience! … It fires a very small amount of salt… It stuns flies… that you can then easily clean up.Philip de Wet, Business Insider South Africa
About 40% of South Africans are mounting laser sights for more accuracy…Philip de Wet, Business Insider South Africa
A great deal of the joy of this is to just blast at the fly! … It’s a mess, but if you have pets or children, you have bigger problems.Philip de Wet, Business Insider South Africa
