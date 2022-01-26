Help Groote Schuur raise money to clear 1,500 backlog of essential surgeries
- Head of General Surgery at GSH Dr Lydia Cairncross says: 'For anyone who is thinking of donating to a health-related cause I want to say that this recovery project is tangible, it is practical and it is possible."
The Humanitarian Organisation Gift of the Givers has once again stepped up to assist and announced a contribution of R5 million to Groote Schuur Hospital for catch-up surgeries.
Lydia Cairncross explains to John Maytham that she will be supervising the catch-up of 1 500 backlogged surgical procedures for various medical conditions which were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The NGO Gift of the Govers has challenged South Africans and businesses to match its R5 million donation to the Surgical Recovery Project to ensure these essential operations happen can happen for patients, some of whom have been waiting for two years with the surgeries postponed numerous times due to the onset of Covid-19 waves.
Cairncross says the hospital needs R15 million to ensure at least 1,500 of the total 6000 surgery backlog are completed.
She says the fundraising drive is being done through the Groote Schuur Hospital Trust and donors be they private individuals, a corporate, NGO. sporting teams or religious organisations can click on the GSH Trust to donate to the Surgical Recovery Project.
Tax certificates will be issued.
For anyone who is thinking of donating to a health-related cause I want to say that this recovery project is tangible, it is practical and it is possible. We know how to plan operations, we know how to plan the resources required. We have the skills, the expertise, the enthusiasm. We need your support with the resources to help the patients under our care.Dr Lydia Cairncross, Head of General Surgery - Groote Schuur Hospital
She says they are hoping to raise a fair proportion of the total funds needed before they kick off but 1 May is the planned date for the surgeries to start.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lenetssergey/lenetssergey1510/lenetssergey151000121/46210783-surgery-team-in-the-operating-room-.jpg
More from Local
Premier Winde asks State Attorney to probe into allegations against Fritz
The Premier says an independent probe has been launched into the allegations made against suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.Read More
[LISTEN] Maritime expert shares history of Antipolis and other local shipwrecks
Lester Kiewit is joined by Jaco Boshoff, maritime archaeologist at Iziko Museums to talk about shipwrecks in South Africa.Read More
Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron.Read More
Young people at increasing risk of gambling addiction? You bet, says expert
Lester Kiewit is joined by clinical psychologist Dr Keitumetse Disemelo to discuss gambling addiction among young people.Read More
'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper
Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson.Read More
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health
CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.Read More
'Gross negligence' by SA Civil Aviation Authority caused plane crash - report
John Maytham interviews SA Flyer Magazine Editor Guy Leitch.Read More
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022
Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more.Read More
Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz
News24 reporter Jason Felix describes the allegations against W Cape gove's Albert fritz and staff to Mandy WienerRead More