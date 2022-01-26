Help Groote Schuur raise money to clear 1,500 backlog of essential surgeries





Head of General Surgery at GSH Dr Lydia Cairncross says: 'For anyone who is thinking of donating to a health-related cause I want to say that this recovery project is tangible, it is practical and it is possible."

The Humanitarian Organisation Gift of the Givers has once again stepped up to assist and announced a contribution of R5 million to Groote Schuur Hospital for catch-up surgeries.

Lydia Cairncross explains to John Maytham that she will be supervising the catch-up of 1 500 backlogged surgical procedures for various medical conditions which were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NGO Gift of the Govers has challenged South Africans and businesses to match its R5 million donation to the Surgical Recovery Project to ensure these essential operations happen can happen for patients, some of whom have been waiting for two years with the surgeries postponed numerous times due to the onset of Covid-19 waves.

Cairncross says the hospital needs R15 million to ensure at least 1,500 of the total 6000 surgery backlog are completed.

She says the fundraising drive is being done through the Groote Schuur Hospital Trust and donors be they private individuals, a corporate, NGO. sporting teams or religious organisations can click on the GSH Trust to donate to the Surgical Recovery Project.

Tax certificates will be issued.

For anyone who is thinking of donating to a health-related cause I want to say that this recovery project is tangible, it is practical and it is possible. We know how to plan operations, we know how to plan the resources required. We have the skills, the expertise, the enthusiasm. We need your support with the resources to help the patients under our care. Dr Lydia Cairncross, Head of General Surgery - Groote Schuur Hospital

She says they are hoping to raise a fair proportion of the total funds needed before they kick off but 1 May is the planned date for the surgeries to start.