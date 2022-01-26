Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist
Playing is learning.
If you want your children to develop appropriately, all they need to do when they’re very small is play and move.
It should be simple, but with screens everywhere it has become a challenge.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with young children with special developmental needs (scroll up to listen).
Children need to move. Movement is very important for learning… It’s important to physically take [for example] that triangle, and to physically turn it… We need to move more outside…René Lynch-Clifford, occupational therapist
Parents have to take children to the park… [but] we feel unsafe… so we don’t move as much as we did before.René Lynch-Clifford, occupational therapist
Children 0 to seven are only supposed to be on a device for 20 minutes a day… They need to move…René Lynch-Clifford, occupational therapist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127853839_cute-smiling-kids-peeking-out-from-behind-the-tree-in-the-park-group-of-children-enjoying-playing-hi.html?vti=oejhe9qv23tbw58q4n-1-2
