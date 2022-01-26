Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron
- Good Party's Brett Herron says there must be consequences after the SIU's irregular spending finding against the City of Cape Town
- The SIU found that the City blew R42 million in irregular spending on the Strandfontein site which housed homeless people during the hard Covid-19 lockdown in 2020
- The SIU released its final report on dodgy Covid-19 contracts across all spheres of government this week
- Herron says Cape Town's city manager and CFO must be taken to task over the irregular spending
Top city officials must be held accountable for the R42 million that was blown on renting marquees for the controversial Strandfontein homeless camp, says Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has released a report which declared R42,293,285 spent by the City of Cape Town to rent marquees for the site as irregular expenditure.
Hundreds of homeless people were moved to the Strandfontein sports grounds shortly after the national Covid-19 lockdown began in March 2020.
The controversial camp was closed within two months following complaints about the living conditions at the site.
Herron forwarded a complaint against the City in August 2020 asking SIU investigators to look into the R53 million spent on contracts for the Strandfontein site "profited excessively" to the detriment of the municipality.
RELATED: Herron wants SIU to probe City of CT for blowing R53m on Strandfontein camp
In a report released on Tuesday, the SIU found that Downing Marquee Hiring, the service provider that billed the City for the leasing of tents.
According to the SIU, the investigation found that the procurement process followed by the City in sourcing the various items and services required from the company was irregular and as such falls to be set aside.
RELATED: 8 key points from the SIU's final report on government's dodgy Covid-19 tenders
The report states that the City "failed to test the market in circumstances where it was obliged to do so, but merely accepted the quotation submitted by the service provider concerned. As such, the procurement process was not fair, transparent, equitable or cost-effective."
"Furthermore, the investigation revealed that the failure by the City to follow a proper procurement process resulted in the incurrence of irregular expenditure in the amount of R42,293.285."
The SIU is in the process of compiling instructions to the State Attorney with a view to brief counsel to advise on the viability of appropriate civil action and recovery of the millions spent on the tents.
I welcome @Our_DA statement today calling for “prosecution of Covid funding thieves”. @Siviwe_G must clarify that this includes DA Covid thieves. So far I see DA governments implicated are @CityofCT & @WesternCapeGov Education Department. Will the DA take action against them?— Brett Herron 🇿🇦 (@brettherron) January 25, 2022
Herron says the municipality's city manager and chief financial officer should be called to appear before a City of Cape Town council sitting to determine whether they should face disciplinary action or be investigated for signing off on the irregular spending.
He says both City officials approved the contract with Downing Marquee Hiring without questioning the amount of money that the company was charging.
Meanwhile, the City says it notes the SIU’s finding in relation to expenditure for the Strandfontein site.
The City says it will study the detailed SIU report once it has been received.
"If there is any evidence of wrongdoing, the City will not hesitate in taking action against those responsible", the municipality says in a statement.
Where there is wrongdoing, whether it's fraud or excess profiteering, action has to be taken.Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party
What any common sense or rational person would say is that it's not possible for tents to cost R43 million to hire for six weeks in a period when there were no events taking place - so those tents were not being used for any other purpose.Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party
The irregularity for the City of Cape Town was that no procurement process was followed and the SIU identifies that the service provider profited excessively.Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party
Every government - national, provincial, local - across the country was faced with the same emergency response and had to act quickly, and other governments that provided accommodation for homeless people did not expend R43 million on tents.Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN
More from Politics
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media.Read More
'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024'
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg.Read More
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health
CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.Read More
8 key points from the SIU's final report on government's dodgy Covid-19 tenders
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.Read More
Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz
News24 reporter Jason Felix describes the allegations against W Cape gove's Albert fritz and staff to Mandy WienerRead More
'IFP's proposed bill blocking migrant workers from jobs could fuel xenophobia'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to James Chapman from the Scalabrini Institute for Human Mobility in Africa.Read More
Claims WC govt and DA knew about Fritz sex allegations as early as last year
Lester Kiewit speaks to DA chairperson Jaco Londt about the sex allegations being leveled at former WC DA leader Albert FritzRead More
Here's how Liesbeek River floodplain will impact Amazon HQ development
Dr Kevin Winter of the Future Water Institute at UCT speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the controversial Amazon HQ development.Read More
Fritz sex assault claims: 'emphasis and empathy should be with alleged victims'
Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the DA's latest crisis.Read More
More from Local
Premier Winde asks State Attorney to probe into allegations against Fritz
The Premier says an independent probe has been launched into the allegations made against suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.Read More
[LISTEN] Maritime expert shares history of Antipolis and other local shipwrecks
Lester Kiewit is joined by Jaco Boshoff, maritime archaeologist at Iziko Museums to talk about shipwrecks in South Africa.Read More
Young people at increasing risk of gambling addiction? You bet, says expert
Lester Kiewit is joined by clinical psychologist Dr Keitumetse Disemelo to discuss gambling addiction among young people.Read More
Help Groote Schuur raise money to clear 1,500 backlog of essential surgeries
Dr Lydia Cairncross explains to John Maytham the need to catch up on backlogged surgical procedures delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper
Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson.Read More
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health
CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.Read More
'Gross negligence' by SA Civil Aviation Authority caused plane crash - report
John Maytham interviews SA Flyer Magazine Editor Guy Leitch.Read More
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022
Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more.Read More
Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz
News24 reporter Jason Felix describes the allegations against W Cape gove's Albert fritz and staff to Mandy WienerRead More