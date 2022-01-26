Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Latest Local
Premier Winde asks State Attorney to probe into allegations against Fritz The Premier says an independent probe has been launched into the allegations made against suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fr... 26 January 2022 1:42 PM
[LISTEN] Maritime expert shares history of Antipolis and other local shipwrecks Lester Kiewit is joined by Jaco Boshoff, maritime archaeologist at Iziko Museums to talk about shipwrecks in South Africa. 26 January 2022 12:43 PM
Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron. 26 January 2022 11:58 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg. 26 January 2022 10:29 AM
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show. 25 January 2022 8:03 PM
View all Politics
Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across SA Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 26 January 2022 2:05 PM
Entry-level cars are selling reallly well in South Africa right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee. 26 January 2022 11:30 AM
'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson. 25 January 2022 9:04 PM
View all Business
'Afrikaans is not compulsory as additional language – you can’t force learners' Africa Melane interviews South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) General Secretary Mugwena Maluleke. 26 January 2022 12:27 PM
Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs. 26 January 2022 9:05 AM
Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!' John Maytham interviews Philip de Wet of Business Insider South Africa. 25 January 2022 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022 Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more. 25 January 2022 2:11 PM
City officials thrilled by return of spectators to Cape Town Met this weekend The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years this weekend. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
Man who refuses to get Covid jab denied heart transplant by US doctors A man from Boston in the US has been denied a heart transplant because he's not vaccinated against Covid-19. 26 January 2022 11:00 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg. 26 January 2022 10:29 AM
Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs. 26 January 2022 9:05 AM
John Maytham on Woodstock street art: "Explosion of colour, shape and beauty" Cape Town Tourism invited CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham to do a walking tour of the street art of Woodstock. 25 January 2022 5:23 PM
View all Opinion
Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron

26 January 2022 11:58 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
City of Cape Town
SIU report
Brett Herron
Irregular spending
Strandfontein camp
Covid-19 contracts
homeless camp

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron.
  • Good Party's Brett Herron says there must be consequences after the SIU's irregular spending finding against the City of Cape Town
  • The SIU found that the City blew R42 million in irregular spending on the Strandfontein site which housed homeless people during the hard Covid-19 lockdown in 2020
  • The SIU released its final report on dodgy Covid-19 contracts across all spheres of government this week
  • Herron says Cape Town's city manager and CFO must be taken to task over the irregular spending
The Strandfontein site, in Cape Town, which is housing homeless people during the COVID-19 lockdown. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.

Top city officials must be held accountable for the R42 million that was blown on renting marquees for the controversial Strandfontein homeless camp, says Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has released a report which declared R42,293,285 spent by the City of Cape Town to rent marquees for the site as irregular expenditure.

Hundreds of homeless people were moved to the Strandfontein sports grounds shortly after the national Covid-19 lockdown began in March 2020.

The controversial camp was closed within two months following complaints about the living conditions at the site.

Herron forwarded a complaint against the City in August 2020 asking SIU investigators to look into the R53 million spent on contracts for the Strandfontein site "profited excessively" to the detriment of the municipality.

RELATED: Herron wants SIU to probe City of CT for blowing R53m on Strandfontein camp

In a report released on Tuesday, the SIU found that Downing Marquee Hiring, the service provider that billed the City for the leasing of tents.

According to the SIU, the investigation found that the procurement process followed by the City in sourcing the various items and services required from the company was irregular and as such falls to be set aside.

RELATED: 8 key points from the SIU's final report on government's dodgy Covid-19 tenders

The report states that the City "failed to test the market in circumstances where it was obliged to do so, but merely accepted the quotation submitted by the service provider concerned. As such, the procurement process was not fair, transparent, equitable or cost-effective."

"Furthermore, the investigation revealed that the failure by the City to follow a proper procurement process resulted in the incurrence of irregular expenditure in the amount of R42,293.285."

The SIU is in the process of compiling instructions to the State Attorney with a view to brief counsel to advise on the viability of appropriate civil action and recovery of the millions spent on the tents.

Herron says the municipality's city manager and chief financial officer should be called to appear before a City of Cape Town council sitting to determine whether they should face disciplinary action or be investigated for signing off on the irregular spending.

He says both City officials approved the contract with Downing Marquee Hiring without questioning the amount of money that the company was charging.

Meanwhile, the City says it notes the SIU’s finding in relation to expenditure for the Strandfontein site.

The City says it will study the detailed SIU report once it has been received.

"If there is any evidence of wrongdoing, the City will not hesitate in taking action against those responsible", the municipality says in a statement.

Where there is wrongdoing, whether it's fraud or excess profiteering, action has to be taken.

Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

What any common sense or rational person would say is that it's not possible for tents to cost R43 million to hire for six weeks in a period when there were no events taking place - so those tents were not being used for any other purpose.

Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

The irregularity for the City of Cape Town was that no procurement process was followed and the SIU identifies that the service provider profited excessively.

Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

Every government - national, provincial, local - across the country was faced with the same emergency response and had to act quickly, and other governments that provided accommodation for homeless people did not expend R43 million on tents.

Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party



