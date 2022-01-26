It's raining reptiles! Residents in Florida given strange weather warning





- Every weekday morning, UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist joins Refilwe Moloto on Breakfast with Refilwe to unpack the stories making headlines around the globe

Great weather, long sandy beaches, Walt Disney World.

The US state of Florida is known for many things, but iguanas aren't one of them.

However, residents in South Flordia have this week been issued with a rather strange warning about the scaly creatures - 'Beware, it's raining iguanas.

It appears the cold-blooded reptiles aren't fairing too well, due to an unseasonal drop in temperatures, and they're falling out of trees after falling into a 'dormant state'.

Florida is having a sudden cold snap. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Iguanas like to sleep in trees, but in colder weather, they slow their heartrate, lose their grip and they fall of their perches. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

It's straight out of the 'plague of locusts' and the Old Testament. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Residents in the Sunshine State are no strangers to reptile encounters. The state has one of the largest alligator populations in the whole of North America.

It's estimated 1.3 million Gators live in the swamps, lakes and bayou's of the Southern State.

We've entered FALLING IGUANA territory as temps. are in the widespread 40's across Broward & Miami-Dade. They slow down or become immobile when temps. drop & could fall from trees, but they are not dead. Don't approach. Once the sun is out, they will move. pic.twitter.com/FXdHrFbUEy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 24, 2022

RELATED:Back in business: World's most remote museum reopens to visitors