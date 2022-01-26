'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024'
Our democracy is in trouble due to entrenched political parties and the deliberate weakening of oversight-providing institutions by elites
The ANC could face electoral defeat to a coalition of smaller parties in 2024
Infighting, subterfuge, scandal, dubious governing… internal political problems have befallen South Africa's two major political parties.
The ANC is more divided ahead of an elective conference.
ANC MP Mervyn Dirks is taking his party to court to compel President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).
At the same time, the DA suspended MEC Albert Fritz in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him, the second MEC suspended by Premier Allan Winde (remember Bonginkosi Madikizela?).
Allegations of cadre deployment in DA-run municipalities, and allegations of cadre deployment in ANC-run ones.
Are the ANC and the DA in trouble?
Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg (scroll up to listen).
It should be normal for the President to be called to account at Scopa… But let’s be honest, Dirks is not exactly an above-board member of the ANC… He is anti-Ramaphosa… He is clearly on the side of the Jacob Zuma faction…Dr Piet Croucamp, Department of Politics - University of Johannesburg
Madikizela has been appointed as an advisor… All sorts of questions are being asked of Allan Winde…Dr Piet Croucamp, Department of Politics - University of Johannesburg
What makes our democracy a weak one; we have entrenched political parties and we have weak institutions doing oversight and accountability functions… The political elites have… deliberately weakened these institutions… and gotten away with it…Dr Piet Croucamp, Department of Politics - University of Johannesburg
We don’t only have a weak state… We have a weak Constitution…Dr Piet Croucamp, Department of Politics - University of Johannesburg
The ANC got only 13.8% of the eligible vote in South Africa! It’s enormously low. It’s incredible… The people revolted against the ANC… In 2024, unless they do something drastically, they’ll lose to a coalition of smaller, ethnically based parties…Dr Piet Croucamp, Department of Politics - University of Johannesburg
