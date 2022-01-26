Man who refuses to get Covid jab denied heart transplant by US doctors





A man from Boston in the United States has been denied a heart transplant because he refuses to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to DJ Johnson's family, the 31-year-old father of two is currently 'fighting for his life', but won't get the jab.

"It's against his basic principles, he doesn't believe in it." Johnson's father told WBZ-TV in Boston.

He says "My son has gone to the edge of death to stick to his guns."

Johnson had apparently been next in line to receive the transplant at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Massachusetts, but hospital policy around unvaccinated patients means he is no longer eligible for the surgery.

A statement released by the hospital says: " like many other transplant programs in the United States - the COVID-19 vaccine is one of several vaccines and lifestyle behaviors required for transplant candidates in the Mass General Brigham system in order to create both the best chance for a successful operation and also the patient's survival after transplantation."

Medical experts agree that the vaccine requirement is to give the patient the best chance of survival post-surgery.

Dr. Arthur Caplan, head of medical ethics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told WBZ. ““Post any transplant, kidney, heart whatever, your immune system is shut off. The flu could kill you, a cold could kill you, COVID could kill you."

