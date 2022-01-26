Man who refuses to get Covid jab denied heart transplant by US doctors
A man from Boston in the United States has been denied a heart transplant because he refuses to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
According to DJ Johnson's family, the 31-year-old father of two is currently 'fighting for his life', but won't get the jab.
"It's against his basic principles, he doesn't believe in it." Johnson's father told WBZ-TV in Boston.
He says "My son has gone to the edge of death to stick to his guns."
Johnson had apparently been next in line to receive the transplant at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Massachusetts, but hospital policy around unvaccinated patients means he is no longer eligible for the surgery.
A statement released by the hospital says: " like many other transplant programs in the United States - the COVID-19 vaccine is one of several vaccines and lifestyle behaviors required for transplant candidates in the Mass General Brigham system in order to create both the best chance for a successful operation and also the patient's survival after transplantation."
Medical experts agree that the vaccine requirement is to give the patient the best chance of survival post-surgery.
Dr. Arthur Caplan, head of medical ethics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told WBZ. ““Post any transplant, kidney, heart whatever, your immune system is shut off. The flu could kill you, a cold could kill you, COVID could kill you."
Nationally, more than 100,000 candidates are on waitlists for organ transplantation. With a shortage of available organs, we do everything we can to ensure that patients who receive a transplanted organ have the greatest chance of survival. Read more here: https://t.co/bBQwtxzP7D— Brigham and Women's Hospital (@BrighamWomens) January 26, 2022
RELATED:US man who received modified pig heart 'doing well' say doctors
RELATED:Democratic Alliance opposes making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/opus54/opus541505/opus54150500043/40730038-operating-theater-devices-must-always-be-hygienic-doctors-love-to-tidy-and-clean-operation.jpg
More from World
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss
Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after.Read More
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media.Read More
It's raining reptiles! Residents in Florida given strange weather warning
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision
The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville.Read More
[WATCH] Journalist hit by SUV on live TV – then carries on reporting
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about his and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon
CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital.Read More
R46 million lotto win for US woman who discovered ticket in her junk folder
US woman hits the jackpot after finding a winning lottery ticket worth $3 000 000 in the junk folder of her emailRead More
Back in business: World's most remote museum reopens to visitors
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Rugby world shows love to U12 player who was bashed online for being "too big"
A number of big names on the international rugby scene have jumped to the defence of a young rugby player who was told he is "too big” on social media.Read More