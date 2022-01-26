Young people at increasing risk of gambling addiction? You bet, says expert

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 15:20
The CCMA found it fair to fire an unvaccinated employee - Why and how?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Puke Maserumule - Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys
Today at 15:40
Ken Follet brings his exciting new novel 'Never'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ken Follet
Today at 15:50
The Sun Met takes place at Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town on Saturday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Malherbe - at ...
Today at 16:20
Why did my mother and I make each other's coffins?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura Dodsworth
Today at 16:55
Census 2022
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA
Today at 17:05
Explainer: The SIU investigation into allegations of corruption and maladministration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:20
The suspension of Minister Fritz
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:45
Beyond its exceptional beauty, Kruger National Park is on the ropes and hurting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Premier Winde asks State Attorney to probe into allegations against Fritz The Premier says an independent probe has been launched into the allegations made against suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fr... 26 January 2022 1:42 PM
[LISTEN] Maritime expert shares history of Antipolis and other local shipwrecks Lester Kiewit is joined by Jaco Boshoff, maritime archaeologist at Iziko Museums to talk about shipwrecks in South Africa. 26 January 2022 12:43 PM
Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron. 26 January 2022 11:58 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg. 26 January 2022 10:29 AM
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show. 25 January 2022 8:03 PM
View all Politics
Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across SA Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 26 January 2022 2:05 PM
Entry-level cars are selling reallly well in South Africa right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee. 26 January 2022 11:30 AM
'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson. 25 January 2022 9:04 PM
View all Business
'Afrikaans is not compulsory as additional language – you can’t force learners' Africa Melane interviews South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) General Secretary Mugwena Maluleke. 26 January 2022 12:27 PM
Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs. 26 January 2022 9:05 AM
Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!' John Maytham interviews Philip de Wet of Business Insider South Africa. 25 January 2022 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022 Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more. 25 January 2022 2:11 PM
City officials thrilled by return of spectators to Cape Town Met this weekend The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years this weekend. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
Man who refuses to get Covid jab denied heart transplant by US doctors A man from Boston in the US has been denied a heart transplant because he's not vaccinated against Covid-19. 26 January 2022 11:00 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg. 26 January 2022 10:29 AM
Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs. 26 January 2022 9:05 AM
John Maytham on Woodstock street art: "Explosion of colour, shape and beauty" Cape Town Tourism invited CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham to do a walking tour of the street art of Woodstock. 25 January 2022 5:23 PM
View all Opinion
Young people at increasing risk of gambling addiction? You bet, says expert

26 January 2022 11:51 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Gambling
Online gambling
gambling addiction

Lester Kiewit is joined by clinical psychologist Dr Keitumetse Disemelo to discuss gambling addiction among young people.

- The use of gambling sites and online casinos increased greatly since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

- Younger people are at particular risk of becoming compulsive gamblers says, psychologist Dr Keitumetse Disemelo

The ease with which young people are able to access online gambling sites has the potential to create a serious public health issue.

That's the concern of clinical psychologist Dr Keitumetse Disemelo who says children are more exposed than ever to South Africa’s R8 billion online gambling industry.

Such exposure, she says, increases the likelihood of a rise in the numbers of young people getting hooked on betting.

Gambling addiction is an impulse control issue, an uncontrollable urge to keep gambling, despite the toll it takes on your life.

Dr Keitumetse Disemelo, Clinical psychologist - RebaOne Wellness

Gambling can stimulate the brain's rewards system in the same way as drugs and alcohol.

Dr Keitumetse Disemelo, Clinical psychologist - RebaOne Wellness

Disemelo says younger people are more susceptible to developing 'addictive personalities'.

As a younger person, your personality is still developing, so whatever habits you get accustomed to will impact on what you become as an addict.

Dr Keitumetse Disemelo, Clinical psychologist - RebaOne Wellness

Someone who is more anxiety-prone, might be more vulnerable to developing an addiction.

Dr Keitumetse Disemelo, Clinical psychologist - RebaOne Wellness

In June 2021, Nitesh Matai, GM of SunBet, the online betting arm of casino and resort hotel chain Sun International , told ITWeb.co.za that there existed a number of dangers in respect of illegal betting sites.

“The dangers of illegal gambling sites in SA include no age and identity verification of online players who use illegal or unregulated Web sites, money-laundering, no safeguards around data protection, illegal software being used, no comebacks if something goes wrong and higher transaction costs from payment gateways." he said.

Some experts forecast that the online gambling market is soon likely to surpass casinos.

RELATED:Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help

RELATED:BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters




More from Local

Premier Winde asks State Attorney to probe into allegations against Fritz

26 January 2022 1:42 PM

The Premier says an independent probe has been launched into the allegations made against suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

[LISTEN] Maritime expert shares history of Antipolis and other local shipwrecks

26 January 2022 12:43 PM

Lester Kiewit is joined by Jaco Boshoff, maritime archaeologist at Iziko Museums to talk about shipwrecks in South Africa.

Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron

26 January 2022 11:58 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron.

Help Groote Schuur raise money to clear 1,500 backlog of essential surgeries

26 January 2022 9:52 AM

Dr Lydia Cairncross explains to John Maytham the need to catch up on backlogged surgical procedures delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper

25 January 2022 9:04 PM

Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson.

NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health

25 January 2022 8:03 PM

CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.

'Gross negligence' by SA Civil Aviation Authority caused plane crash - report

25 January 2022 4:12 PM

John Maytham interviews SA Flyer Magazine Editor Guy Leitch.

Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022

25 January 2022 2:11 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more.

Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz

25 January 2022 1:32 PM

News24 reporter Jason Felix describes the allegations against W Cape gove's Albert fritz and staff to Mandy Wiener

South Africa is world’s 70th most corrupt country - Transparency International

25 January 2022 12:51 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Karam Singh of Corruption Watch.

