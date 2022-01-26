Young people at increasing risk of gambling addiction? You bet, says expert
- The use of gambling sites and online casinos increased greatly since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic
- Younger people are at particular risk of becoming compulsive gamblers says, psychologist Dr Keitumetse Disemelo
The ease with which young people are able to access online gambling sites has the potential to create a serious public health issue.
That's the concern of clinical psychologist Dr Keitumetse Disemelo who says children are more exposed than ever to South Africa’s R8 billion online gambling industry.
Such exposure, she says, increases the likelihood of a rise in the numbers of young people getting hooked on betting.
Gambling addiction is an impulse control issue, an uncontrollable urge to keep gambling, despite the toll it takes on your life.Dr Keitumetse Disemelo, Clinical psychologist - RebaOne Wellness
Gambling can stimulate the brain's rewards system in the same way as drugs and alcohol.Dr Keitumetse Disemelo, Clinical psychologist - RebaOne Wellness
Disemelo says younger people are more susceptible to developing 'addictive personalities'.
As a younger person, your personality is still developing, so whatever habits you get accustomed to will impact on what you become as an addict.Dr Keitumetse Disemelo, Clinical psychologist - RebaOne Wellness
Someone who is more anxiety-prone, might be more vulnerable to developing an addiction.Dr Keitumetse Disemelo, Clinical psychologist - RebaOne Wellness
In June 2021, Nitesh Matai, GM of SunBet, the online betting arm of casino and resort hotel chain Sun International , told ITWeb.co.za that there existed a number of dangers in respect of illegal betting sites.
“The dangers of illegal gambling sites in SA include no age and identity verification of online players who use illegal or unregulated Web sites, money-laundering, no safeguards around data protection, illegal software being used, no comebacks if something goes wrong and higher transaction costs from payment gateways." he said.
Some experts forecast that the online gambling market is soon likely to surpass casinos.
RELATED:Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help
RELATED:BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters
