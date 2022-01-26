Entry-level cars are selling reallly well in South Africa right now
Manufacturers sold about 464 000 new vehicles in South Africa in 2021, according to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).
In 2020, they sold around 380 000.
About 15 years ago, Wesbank was predicting manufacturers would be selling a million cars a year by now.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Motus CEO Osman Arbee about the health of the vehicle market right now and what it says about South Africa’s middleclass (scroll up to listen).
There is a shortage of vehicles, globally… Used car sales have picked up quite nicely… We’ve been selling what’s available.Osman Arbee, CEO - Motus
The market in South Africa has turned from premium vehicles into entry-level and small SUVs… If you look at the entry-level; that market is very active…Osman Arbee, CEO - Motus
For 2022, we’re looking at 500 000 new car sales… We can go up another 100 basis points this year, and I don’t believe the market will be impacted materially…Osman Arbee, CEO - Motus
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_86833818_belgrade-serbia-march-28-2017-detail-of-suzuki-car-in-belgrade-serbia-suzuki-is-japanese-multination.html?term=suzuki&vti=o46on9gx6t3u9ix2ab-1-7
More from Business
Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across SA
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper
Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson.Read More
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health
CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.Read More
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision
The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville.Read More
Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!'
John Maytham interviews Philip de Wet of Business Insider South Africa.Read More
Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains…
Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance).Read More
South Africa is world’s 70th most corrupt country - Transparency International
Mandy Wiener interviews Karam Singh of Corruption Watch.Read More
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.Read More
Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Russell, Chairperson of SA Canegrowers.Read More