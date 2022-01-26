[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches





Downing Street has been mired in investigations about social gatherings and parties held over the past two years that were in breach of Covid-19 protocols - and the latest is the claim that UK Prime Monster Boris Johnson had a birthday party.

Conservative MP Conor Burns interviewed by Channel 4's Cathy Newman has Twitter in stitches at his description of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's un-birthday party.

Burns insists Johnson was working in the Cabinet room when staffers came in and presented him with the cake on his birthday.

They sang happy birthday. he was there for about ten minutes. Conor Burns, Conservative MP - Bournemouth West

It was not a premeditated organised party in that sense. Conor Burns, Conservative MP - Bournemouth West

As far as I can see, he was in a sense, ambushed with a cake. Conor Burns, Conservative MP - Bournemouth West

Not a premeditated birthday party? "So in other words a surprise party," jokes Lester.

Watch the video below