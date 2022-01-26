[LISTEN] Maritime expert shares history of Antipolis and other local shipwrecks





- A large portion of Cape Town's Antipolis wreck washed onto rocks near the Twelve Apostles Hotel last week

- It's one of a number of shipwrecks off the coast of Cape Town says maritime archeologist Jaco Boshoff

After sinking in 1977, heavy swells washed up part of The Antipolis shipwreck again on Friday, 21 January, 2022. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.

It's almost a week since the wreck of the Antipolis tanker washed up on the shore near Oudekraal.

The ship had been underwater after sinking in two halves in 1977 but reappeared on the rocks between Oudekraal and the Twelve Apostles Hotel following big swells on Wednesday.

Maritime archaeologist Jaco Boshoff, joins Lester Kiewit to give some history of the tanker and other local shipwrecks.

The part that's grounded, that's still in the ocean is probably still structurally sound. Jaco Boshoff, Maritime archaeologist - Iziko Museums

People started diving on it, and I heard of people having parties on board. Jaco Boshoff, Maritime archaeologist - Iziko Museums

The Antipolis and another tanker, the Romelia, were on their way from Greece to the Far East to be scrapped when they initially ran aground of the coast of Cape Town.

The biggest [shipwreck] you can see is probably the Kakapo, which is visible on the Noordhoek or Kommetjie beach. Jaco Boshoff, Maritime archaeologist - Iziko Museums

Boshoff says another well-known wreck site is the that of the SA Seafarer in Green Point. The ship ran aground during a bad storm on the 1st of July 1966.

I remember people telling me that they got whiskey and vinyl records off the ship. Jaco Boshoff, Maritime archaeologist - Iziko Museums

