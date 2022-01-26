'Afrikaans is not compulsory as additional language – you can’t force learners'
Sandile, a listener from Johannesburg, called Africa Melane on Wednesday to ask why Afrikaans is still being taught at schools if learners do not speak it as a first language.
Melane asked South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) General Secretary Mugwena Maluleke to respond to the call (scroll up to listen and/or scroll down for quotes from the interview).
Did you know?
-
There are about seven million native speakers of Afrikaans in South Africa, making it the third-most spoken first language after isiZulu and isiXhosa
-
It is the majority language in the Northern Cape and Western Cape
-
There is no policy that would force a learner… to do Afrikaans as a first additional language… It’s not compulsory…Mugwena Maluleke, General Secretary - South African Democratic Teachers Union
Sandile can petition the school… it’s been proven… that learning in your mother tongue is an advantage…Mugwena Maluleke, General Secretary - South African Democratic Teachers Union
