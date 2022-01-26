'Afrikaans is not compulsory as additional language – you can’t force learners'





Sandile, a listener from Johannesburg, called Africa Melane on Wednesday to ask why Afrikaans is still being taught at schools if learners do not speak it as a first language.

Melane asked South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) General Secretary Mugwena Maluleke to respond to the call (scroll up to listen and/or scroll down for quotes from the interview).

© sharafmaksumov/123rf.com

Did you know?

There are about seven million native speakers of Afrikaans in South Africa, making it the third-most spoken first language after isiZulu and isiXhosa

It is the majority language in the Northern Cape and Western Cape

About six in 10 native speakers of Afrikaans are Black

There is no policy that would force a learner… to do Afrikaans as a first additional language… It’s not compulsory… Mugwena Maluleke, General Secretary - South African Democratic Teachers Union