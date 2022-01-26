Premier Winde asks State Attorney to probe into allegations against Fritz
- Premier Alan Winde says criminal charges can't be ruled out depending on the investigation findings
- Winde wants the State Attorney's office to appoint an external investigator to finalise the probe "as quickly as possible"
Premier Alan Winde says the State Attorney's office has been approached to help investigate the veracity of the allegations made against suspended Community Safety MED Albert Fritz.
Winde says the Western Cape government's legal services unit has instructed the State Attorney to appoint an independent legal counsel that will conduct an external investigation into the allegations.
MEC Fritz was suspended with immediate effect on Sunday. According to reports, he's facing sexual assault allegations, however, Winde has not confirmed this.
Anroux Marais, the MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, has been appointed as the acting MEC of Community Safety.
The premier believes that due to the serious nature of the allegations, an independent legal expert with relevant experience would be best placed to investigate the allegations and determine their veracity.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Winde says he will release further details on the matter once the external investigator has been appointed and "after consultation with him/her as to what can be mentioned, given the requests of the complainants involved."
2/2 We are currently awaiting confirmation from the State Attorney on the instruction, which we expect to receive imminently. I will provide the details of the appointee once confirmed. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/feWJWlhqMM— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) January 25, 2022
The premier says criminal charges can't be ruled out depending on what the investigation finds.
He adds that the complainants have also been informed that they have the option to lay criminal charges too if they want to.
I am not in a position to lay criminal charges currently, but I cannot discount the prospect of this happening, should the investigation by this independent counsel result in advice indicating that it is necessary or appropriate for me to do so.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Winde says the Western Cape government will take whatever action is necessary to block the names of complainants being published against their will.
He's spoken out against members of the media who are contacting Western Cape officials directly in order to ascertain the names of the complainants.
The wellbeing and protection of the complainants is a top concern. It should be all of ours too. I ask for editors and other interested parties to consider the best interests of these complainants and not to publish their names, unless they have provided explicit consent.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
The publication of their names, against their will, would be completely unacceptable, and the Western Cape Government will take whatever action necessary to ensure it is prevented.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Source : https://www.facebook.com/windealan/videos/233255162158077
