Schools can only drop no-show learners after 10 days into academic year - WCED
- The WCED says it's making some progress on ensuring that every learner is placed at a school in the province
- About 2,800 children are still waiting to be placed, according to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond
- Legally, schools can only deregister no-show learners if they do not attend school for 10 consecutive days
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it will have more clarity on which schools in the province have extra room for unplaced learners after the first 10 days of the academic calendar have lapsed next week.
Schools are legally entitled to deregister a learner if they do not show up for 10 consecutive days.
WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the department usually has a better sense of the capacity at schools after the 10th day of schooling.
"We do get a bit of an opportunity after the 10th school day when those figures come in", she tells CapeTalk.
We're particularly looking forward to the 10th school day because that provides schools with the opportunity to legally deregister learners that haven't arrived which then, of course, helps us to place learners that are on the waiting lists at those schools.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
We are analysing schools very carefully to see if they are holding spaces for learners or if the class numbers are low so that we can try and place more learners in those schools.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
RELATED: WCED working on school placements but more late applications expected
Education officials are still working to assist hundreds of unplaced learners who applied last year in addition to many late-comers whose parents had not applied at all.
According to Hammond, a total of 438 Grade 1s and 2,364 Grade 8s do not have places in provincial schools at this stage.
It's a difficult process because obviously, we exhausted all our options as far as possible last year to try and get as many learners into schools and to have that confirmation before we closed schools last year.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
We have made some progress - about 1,500 learners in the last week or so - but it's still an ongoing target. We have people that are still coming to our doors... that haven't applied for this year.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_91513277_lecture-room-or-school-empty-classroom-with-desks-and-chair-iron-wood-in-high-school-thailand-interi.html
