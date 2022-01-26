Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
The CCMA found it fair to fire an unvaccinated employee - Why and how?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Puke Maserumule - Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys
Today at 15:40
Ken Follet brings his exciting new novel 'Never'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ken Follet
Today at 15:50
The Sun Met takes place at Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town on Saturday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Malherbe - at ...
Today at 16:20
Why did my mother and I make each other's coffins?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura Dodsworth
Today at 16:55
Census 2022
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA
Today at 17:05
Explainer: The SIU investigation into allegations of corruption and maladministration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:20
The suspension of Minister Fritz
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:45
Beyond its exceptional beauty, Kruger National Park is on the ropes and hurting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss

26 January 2022 1:12 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after.

A leading Bollywood actress has been formally cleared of obscenity charges which dated back to 2007.

Shilpa Shetty, known globally as one of the most famous Hindu film stars, was charged following an incident involving fellow actor Richard Gere.

The pair were at a charity event in India when Gere kissed Shetty on the hand and cheek and embraced her.

The incident sparked outrage in Shetty's home country, with some Hindu groups offended by the public display of affection, and even criticizing Shetty for not resisting.

The incident led to charges being bought against both actors.

According to AFP, the charges against Gere were quickly dropped , 'allowing the actor -- one of the world's best-known Buddhists -- to return to India for a meeting with the Dalai Lama.'

But the case against Shetty had remained active for almost fifteen years.

The charges were finally dropped in Mumbai last week.

