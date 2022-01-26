Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss





A leading Bollywood actress has been formally cleared of obscenity charges which dated back to 2007.

Shilpa Shetty, known globally as one of the most famous Hindu film stars, was charged following an incident involving fellow actor Richard Gere.

The pair were at a charity event in India when Gere kissed Shetty on the hand and cheek and embraced her.

The incident sparked outrage in Shetty's home country, with some Hindu groups offended by the public display of affection, and even criticizing Shetty for not resisting.

The incident led to charges being bought against both actors.

According to AFP, the charges against Gere were quickly dropped , 'allowing the actor -- one of the world's best-known Buddhists -- to return to India for a meeting with the Dalai Lama.'

But the case against Shetty had remained active for almost fifteen years.

The charges were finally dropped in Mumbai last week.

