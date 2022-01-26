Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss
A leading Bollywood actress has been formally cleared of obscenity charges which dated back to 2007.
Shilpa Shetty, known globally as one of the most famous Hindu film stars, was charged following an incident involving fellow actor Richard Gere.
The pair were at a charity event in India when Gere kissed Shetty on the hand and cheek and embraced her.
You guys are thinking how #RechardGere kissed #ShilpaShetty.— देशी छोरा (@Deshi_Indian01) January 25, 2022
This is how he kissed her.
Gaal pe kiya tha bhai sirf Gaal pe, Dekh lo 👇#Bollywood pic.twitter.com/AR7szrEw94
The incident sparked outrage in Shetty's home country, with some Hindu groups offended by the public display of affection, and even criticizing Shetty for not resisting.
The incident led to charges being bought against both actors.
According to AFP, the charges against Gere were quickly dropped , 'allowing the actor -- one of the world's best-known Buddhists -- to return to India for a meeting with the Dalai Lama.'
But the case against Shetty had remained active for almost fifteen years.
The charges were finally dropped in Mumbai last week.
