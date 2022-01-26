Epic fuel price hikes coming in February – oil near 7-year highs

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Former Fritz intern Zephany Nurse willing to testify if sex case goes to court John Maytham speaks to WC Premier Alan Winde about the latest in the Albert Fritz sex scandal which has seen him suspended. 26 January 2022 5:58 PM
Your personal info will be protected during upcoming census, says Stats SA boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke. 26 January 2022 5:13 PM
Think you know your consumer rights? Does this sign comply with the CPA? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson 26 January 2022 3:45 PM
View all Local
Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron. 26 January 2022 11:58 AM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg. 26 January 2022 10:29 AM
View all Politics
CCMA upholds sacking of unvaccinated worker: 'Employer had no other choice' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to labour law specialist Puke Maserumule. 26 January 2022 4:33 PM
Epic fuel price hikes coming in February – oil near 7-year highs Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 26 January 2022 3:01 PM
Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across SA Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 26 January 2022 2:05 PM
View all Business
'Afrikaans is not compulsory as additional language – you can’t force learners' Africa Melane interviews South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) General Secretary Mugwena Maluleke. 26 January 2022 12:27 PM
Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs. 26 January 2022 9:05 AM
Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!' John Maytham interviews Philip de Wet of Business Insider South Africa. 25 January 2022 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022 Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more. 25 January 2022 2:11 PM
City officials thrilled by return of spectators to Cape Town Met this weekend The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years this weekend. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
Man who refuses to get Covid jab denied heart transplant by US doctors A man from Boston in the US has been denied a heart transplant because he's not vaccinated against Covid-19. 26 January 2022 11:00 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg. 26 January 2022 10:29 AM
Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs. 26 January 2022 9:05 AM
John Maytham on Woodstock street art: "Explosion of colour, shape and beauty" Cape Town Tourism invited CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham to do a walking tour of the street art of Woodstock. 25 January 2022 5:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Epic fuel price hikes coming in February – oil near 7-year highs

26 January 2022 3:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Petrol price
Fuel prices
Motoring
Pippa Hudson
Diesel price
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ernest Page

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Economists are predicting massive fuel price increases next Wednesday (2 February) on the back of oil prices that are near seven-year highs.

The price of petrol is expected to rise by about R1.30 per litre, which would take it beyond R20 once again.

In January, the petrol price was cut by 68 cents a litre.

© nomadsoul1/123rf.com

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ernest Page (scroll up to listen).

Page is not a regular on her show but his review in 2021 of the Bajaj Qute – South Africa’s cheapest new “car” – was the most-read motoring article of the year.

RELATED: We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?

It’s shocking! Really it is… It’s unacceptable that 45% [of the price] goes to the actual fuel itself, the rest are levies and taxes…

Ernest Page, motoring journalist

I used to love going for drives up the coast… We will now be paying more than R20 per litre…

Ernest Page, motoring journalist



26 January 2022 3:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Petrol price
Fuel prices
Motoring
Pippa Hudson
Diesel price
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ernest Page

More from MyMoney Online

Wesbank is refunding customers it overcharged for more than a decade

20 January 2022 3:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crypto predictions for 2022 – regulation and 'old school' acceptance is coming

18 January 2022 11:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Luno Global Head of Payments Louis van Staden about his predictions for 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation

13 January 2022 1:37 PM

Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Personal finance: Tips to end 2022 better than you’re starting it

6 January 2022 11:44 AM

Africa Melane interviews Carla Oberholzer, a debt advisor at DebtSafe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 most-read 'personal finance' articles of 2021

24 December 2021 9:33 AM

Money makes the world go ‘round! Here are the most popular personal finance pieces of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Schools barred from forcing parents to buy uniforms at specific stores – ruling

29 November 2021 3:30 PM

John Maytham interviewed education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world

24 November 2021 2:58 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday tips from Game: 'We’ll beat any price by 10%'

24 November 2021 9:06 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Katherine Madley, Vice-President of Marketing at Game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Save money: 5 tips and tricks to use less fuel

19 November 2021 3:10 PM

Africa Melane asks motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj for advice on improving fuel economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

7 tips and tricks pay less for car insurance

3 November 2021 10:33 AM

Africa Melane interviews Ernest North, cofounder at Naked Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron

Politics Local

Epic fuel price hikes coming in February – oil near 7-year highs

Business

Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across SA

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SAHPRA's non-approved COVID drug purchased in Cuba expires in April, Parly hears

26 January 2022 6:21 PM

Expert: Municipal-owned entities weakened by internal inefficiencies

26 January 2022 5:36 PM

NICD warns people living in malaria-risk areas to get tested as cases spike

26 January 2022 5:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA