Epic fuel price hikes coming in February – oil near 7-year highs





Economists are predicting massive fuel price increases next Wednesday (2 February) on the back of oil prices that are near seven-year highs.

The price of petrol is expected to rise by about R1.30 per litre, which would take it beyond R20 once again.

In January, the petrol price was cut by 68 cents a litre.

It’s shocking! Really it is… It’s unacceptable that 45% [of the price] goes to the actual fuel itself, the rest are levies and taxes… Ernest Page, motoring journalist