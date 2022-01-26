Epic fuel price hikes coming in February – oil near 7-year highs
Economists are predicting massive fuel price increases next Wednesday (2 February) on the back of oil prices that are near seven-year highs.
The price of petrol is expected to rise by about R1.30 per litre, which would take it beyond R20 once again.
In January, the petrol price was cut by 68 cents a litre.
Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ernest Page (scroll up to listen).
Page is not a regular on her show but his review in 2021 of the Bajaj Qute – South Africa’s cheapest new “car” – was the most-read motoring article of the year.
RELATED: We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?
It’s shocking! Really it is… It’s unacceptable that 45% [of the price] goes to the actual fuel itself, the rest are levies and taxes…Ernest Page, motoring journalist
I used to love going for drives up the coast… We will now be paying more than R20 per litre…Ernest Page, motoring journalist
