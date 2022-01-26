Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across SA
Audi is partnering with GridCars to install ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across South Africa.
GridCars, founded in 2009, is famed as an independent authority on electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment.
The stations will offer EV drivers in South Africa of all brands access to the latest charging tech.
GridCars began installing the Audi branded chargers in December 2021 and will carry on throughout 2022.
Audi is launching its e-tron fully electric range some time in the first quarter of this year.
Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ernest Page (scroll up to listen).
Page is not a regular on her show but his review in 2021 of the Bajaj Qute – South Africa’s cheapest new “car” – was the most-read motoring article of the year.
RELATED: We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?
You can get up to 90% [battery charge] in 30 minutes…Ernest Page, motoring journalist
Now, we need the government to… drop import taxes… so more people can afford electric cars… More people will be talking about going electric… This conversation is going to be happening more often…Ernest Page, motoring journalist
You cannot deny how much fun an electric car is! … The only negative is the price.Ernest Page, motoring journalist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141071198_charging-an-plug-in-hybrid-audi-e-tron-55-quattro-with-the-power-cable-supply-plugged-in-prague-czec.html?vti=oc95h3f02lkcmftaau-1-25
