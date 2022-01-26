CCMA upholds sacking of unvaccinated worker: 'Employer had no other choice'
- The CCMA has ruled that a company's decision to dismiss an unvaccinated worker is 'substantively fair'
- Labour law specialist Puke Maserumule says the CCMA judgment is precedent-setting but could still be challenged in the Labour Court
The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has ruled that it was fair for a company to dismiss an employee for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Labour law specialist Puke Maserumule says he's not surprised by the CCMA judgment which could set a legal precedent for other matters before it and the Labour Court.
Gauteng-based company Goldrush Group announced plans to implement a mandatory vaccination policy last year.
Maserumule says it followed the various steps required before implementing the policy, including consultation and providing workers with the option of applying for an exemption.
RELATED: Solidarity takes UFS to court over ' autocratic style' vaccine mandate
Goldrush Group reportedly fired business and training officer Theresa Mulderij after her application for an exemption from company policy was rejected.
The company was unable to move Mulderiji to another position because of the nature of her job.
I'm not surprised given the circumstances here that the Commissioner concluded that... it was reasonable to expect employees to be vaccinated, procedurally they had been compliant, and the employee's refusal left the employer with no alternative where there was no other position that could be offered to the employee.Puke Maserumule, Labour and employment law specialist - Maserumule Attorneys
Commissioner Lungile Matshaka found that Mulderiji had “refused to participate in the creation of a safe working environment”.
Maserumule says employers have a legal obligation to provide a healthy working environment and employees are obligated to cooperate in order to help facilitate it.
Maserumule says the government issued a directive on vaccination in the workplace in June last year which made "specific provisions for employers to be able to adopt a policy that makes vaccination mandatory".
The Consolidated Direction on Occupational Health and Safety in Certain Workplaces was issued by the Department of Employment and Labour.
The directions make provision for employees to object to vaccination on specific grounds but they also allow "for an employer to terminate the employment of an employee where the employee refuses to be vaccinated, where the employer's policy was justified and where the employer could not reasonably accommodate the employee", Maserumule explains.
RELATED: Busa: If staffers don't want to be vaxxed, they must test regularly for Covid-19
It is precedent-setting. It's something that we've been expecting to come along sooner or later and I'm not entirely surprised that finally, we have a written award from the CCMA upholding the right of the employer to implement a policy in respect of vaccination.Puke Maserumule, Labour and employment law specialist - Maserumule Attorneys
I've looked through the award, it makes it quite clear that there was a process followed, there was consultation, the policy made provision for people to be able to apply for exemptions and to appeal against a decision refusing them an exemption.Puke Maserumule, Labour and employment law specialist - Maserumule Attorneys
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/stockbroker/stockbroker1408/stockbroker140802201/31047409-empty-modern-open-plan-office.jpg
More from Business
Epic fuel price hikes coming in February – oil near 7-year highs
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across SA
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Entry-level cars are selling reallly well in South Africa right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee.Read More
'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper
Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson.Read More
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health
CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.Read More
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision
The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville.Read More
Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!'
John Maytham interviews Philip de Wet of Business Insider South Africa.Read More
Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains…
Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance).Read More
South Africa is world’s 70th most corrupt country - Transparency International
Mandy Wiener interviews Karam Singh of Corruption Watch.Read More