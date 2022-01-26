Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Former Fritz intern Zephany Nurse willing to testify if sex case goes to court John Maytham speaks to WC Premier Alan Winde about the latest in the Albert Fritz sex scandal which has seen him suspended. 26 January 2022 5:58 PM
Your personal info will be protected during upcoming census, says Stats SA boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke. 26 January 2022 5:13 PM
Think you know your consumer rights? Does this sign comply with the CPA? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson 26 January 2022 3:45 PM
View all Local
Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron. 26 January 2022 11:58 AM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg. 26 January 2022 10:29 AM
View all Politics
CCMA upholds sacking of unvaccinated worker: 'Employer had no other choice' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to labour law specialist Puke Maserumule. 26 January 2022 4:33 PM
Epic fuel price hikes coming in February – oil near 7-year highs Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 26 January 2022 3:01 PM
Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across SA Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 26 January 2022 2:05 PM
View all Business
'Afrikaans is not compulsory as additional language – you can’t force learners' Africa Melane interviews South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) General Secretary Mugwena Maluleke. 26 January 2022 12:27 PM
Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs. 26 January 2022 9:05 AM
Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!' John Maytham interviews Philip de Wet of Business Insider South Africa. 25 January 2022 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022 Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more. 25 January 2022 2:11 PM
City officials thrilled by return of spectators to Cape Town Met this weekend The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years this weekend. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
Man who refuses to get Covid jab denied heart transplant by US doctors A man from Boston in the US has been denied a heart transplant because he's not vaccinated against Covid-19. 26 January 2022 11:00 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg. 26 January 2022 10:29 AM
Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs. 26 January 2022 9:05 AM
John Maytham on Woodstock street art: "Explosion of colour, shape and beauty" Cape Town Tourism invited CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham to do a walking tour of the street art of Woodstock. 25 January 2022 5:23 PM
View all Opinion
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to labour law specialist Puke Maserumule.
  • The CCMA has ruled that a company's decision to dismiss an unvaccinated worker is 'substantively fair'
  • Labour law specialist Puke Maserumule says the CCMA judgment is precedent-setting but could still be challenged in the Labour Court
© stockbroker/123rf.com

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has ruled that it was fair for a company to dismiss an employee for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Labour law specialist Puke Maserumule says he's not surprised by the CCMA judgment which could set a legal precedent for other matters before it and the Labour Court.

Gauteng-based company Goldrush Group announced plans to implement a mandatory vaccination policy last year.

Maserumule says it followed the various steps required before implementing the policy, including consultation and providing workers with the option of applying for an exemption.

RELATED: Solidarity takes UFS to court over ' autocratic style' vaccine mandate

Goldrush Group reportedly fired business and training officer Theresa Mulderij after her application for an exemption from company policy was rejected.

The company was unable to move Mulderiji to another position because of the nature of her job.

I'm not surprised given the circumstances here that the Commissioner concluded that... it was reasonable to expect employees to be vaccinated, procedurally they had been compliant, and the employee's refusal left the employer with no alternative where there was no other position that could be offered to the employee.

Puke Maserumule, Labour and employment law specialist - Maserumule Attorneys

Commissioner Lungile Matshaka found that Mulderiji had “refused to participate in the creation of a safe working environment”.

Maserumule says employers have a legal obligation to provide a healthy working environment and employees are obligated to cooperate in order to help facilitate it.

Maserumule says the government issued a directive on vaccination in the workplace in June last year which made "specific provisions for employers to be able to adopt a policy that makes vaccination mandatory".

The Consolidated Direction on Occupational Health and Safety in Certain Workplaces was issued by the Department of Employment and Labour.

The directions make provision for employees to object to vaccination on specific grounds but they also allow "for an employer to terminate the employment of an employee where the employee refuses to be vaccinated, where the employer's policy was justified and where the employer could not reasonably accommodate the employee", Maserumule explains.

RELATED: Busa: If staffers don't want to be vaxxed, they must test regularly for Covid-19

It is precedent-setting. It's something that we've been expecting to come along sooner or later and I'm not entirely surprised that finally, we have a written award from the CCMA upholding the right of the employer to implement a policy in respect of vaccination.

Puke Maserumule, Labour and employment law specialist - Maserumule Attorneys

I've looked through the award, it makes it quite clear that there was a process followed, there was consultation, the policy made provision for people to be able to apply for exemptions and to appeal against a decision refusing them an exemption.

Puke Maserumule, Labour and employment law specialist - Maserumule Attorneys



